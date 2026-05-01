Taskrabbit Joins the Roster, Tackling the Logistics of Growth for the Golden State Storm

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, the Golden State Storm, Oakland’s newest, premier women’s professional tackle football team, is proud to announce a new partnership with home services marketplace, Taskrabbit, for the 2026 season. Centered around the campaign “Game Day, Done. — By Taskrabbit,” this collaboration will deliver a fan-first game day experience while deepening community engagement across the San Francisco Bay Area.

As a Founding Sponsor, Taskrabbit will be fully integrated into the Storm’s game day operations, digital presence, and content ecosystem, creating a dynamic, fan-focused partnership. By joining forces with Northern California’s newest professional women’s football team, Taskrabbit is deepening its roots in the Bay Area community that values both local impact and homegrown innovation.

“This partnership is about more than brand visibility. It’s about bringing the best experience to the best fans,” said Jake Langner, Co-Owner of the Golden State Storm. “By collaborating with Taskrabbit, we are honing in on what matters most: the community. Taskrabbit is intentionally and excitedly helping us bring our vision to life by making our game days unforgettable for our fans, players, and anyone invested in the future of women’s football.”

The Golden State Storm enters its inaugural season with a rapidly growing and highly engaged fanbase that is majority women, with 92% between the ages of 18–54. This partnership positions Taskrabbit at the center of a culturally relevant movement in women’s sports, offering meaningful opportunities to connect with a diverse and influential audience.

Additionally, Taskrabbit branding will be embedded across multiple touchpoints, including in-venue activations, social and digital content, and community-driven initiatives. Fans can expect a high-energy environment where every detail has been perfectly prepped, allowing them to focus on the action and delivering on the promise of “Game Day, Done.”

“Taskrabbit is proud to partner with the Golden State Storm during such a pivotal moment,” said Jessica Anello, Senior Director, GM of North America at Taskrabbit. “This is an opportunity to show up for the community in a real, tangible way. This isn’t just about supporting the team’s operations. It’s about creating an experience that truly celebrates women’s sports and bringing people together.”

Together, the Golden State Storm and Taskrabbit are redefining what a modern sports partnership looks like, one rooted in community, culture, and creating unforgettable moments both on and off the field.

About Taskrabbit

Taskrabbit is a global digital platform that connects people seeking help with household tasks — such as furniture assembly, TV mounting, moving, and home improvements — to skilled, reliable Taskers in their communities. Acquired by the Ingka Group (IKEA) in 2017, Taskrabbit operates in thousands of cities across eight countries: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Taskrabbit is also available in 200+ IKEA stores worldwide.

To find out more, please visit www.taskrabbit.com or join the conversation with @Taskrabbit on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Pinterest, and YouTube.

About the Golden State Storm

The Golden State Storm is the newest franchise in the Women's National Football Conference (WNFC). Competing in both tackle and flag football, the Storm is more than a team — it's a movement dedicated to empowering women and girls through sport. Established in 2025 and set to electrify audiences in their 2026 season debut, the Storm is rooted in equity, power, and community, and is committed to empowering the next generation of female athletes in football. To learn more, visit www.goldenstatestorm.com.