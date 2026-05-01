AEG Presents Announces Strategic Partnership With Outback Presents

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AEG Presents, a global leader in live entertainment, today announced a strategic partnership with Outback Presents, the premier independent comedy touring and promotion company in North America. The partnership brings together AEG Presents’ global live platform with Outback Presents’ category defining expertise in stand-up comedy, comedy festivals and comedy touring.

Founded in 1996, Outback Presents has built a leading position in comedy touring through long‑standing artist relationships, trusted representation, and a reputation for thoughtful career development. The company promotes tours, festivals, and live comedy events across North America, including properties such as the Nashville Comedy Festival and 312 Comedy Festival, and works closely with leading agents and managers in the comedy ecosystem.

Under the leadership of Co-Founder and Co-CEO Mike Smardak and Co-CEO Brian Dorfman, Outback Presents has become both a market leader and an influential incubator of new comedy talent. Smardak, a recognized industry leader and multiple‑time recipient of IEBA’s Promoter of the Year honor as well as an IEBA Hall of Fame inductee, co‑created the Nashville Comedy Festival and 312 Comedy Festival. His work has earned repeated industry recognition, including Pollstar Impact 50 honors and designation as a 2024 Billboard Touring Power Player.

Complementing that national touring expertise, Dorfman brings deep grassroots insight into artist discovery and development. In addition to his role as Co-CEO of Outback Presents, Dorfman co-owns a range of premier comedy venues across the country, including multiple Improv locations and Stand Up Live in Phoenix, with his deepest roots and most hands-on involvement in Zanies Comedy Club in Nashville. His combined club level and national promotion perspective strengthens Outback Presents’ ability to identify, develop, and scale the next generation of comedic voices—capabilities that will be further amplified through AEG Presents’ global infrastructure and resources.

“We couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the opportunity to work closely with AEG Presents,” said Smardak and Dorfman in a joint statement. “The company brings a market-leading perspective and presence to the live events business, while remaining intentional about protecting the identity of their unique business units. It feels global and bespoke at the same time.”

Added Shawn Trell, Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel, AEG Presents: “Outback Presents has built an enviable business from the ground up, and our intent is to let them do what they do best: create best in class comedy events. This partnership is founded – like so many of the ones we seek out at AEG Presents – on collaborating with true visionaries who complement our business strategy in meaningful and creative ways.”

Together, AEG Presents and Outback Presents aim to expand opportunities for comedians at every stage of their careers, deepen fan engagement, and drive the continued growth of comedy as a cornerstone of the live entertainment business.

About AEG Presents

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across five continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events — which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Electric Forest, Rock En Seine and All Points East — continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as Justin Bieber, Zach Bryan, Sabrina Carpenter, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Celine Dion, Elton John, Carin León, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and Tyler, The Creator, in addition to — through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as The Bowery Presents, Cárdenas Marketing Network, Concerts West, Frontier Touring, Goldenvoice, Marshall Arts, MCT Agentur, Messina Touring Group, PromoWest Productions, and Zero Mile Presents — creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com.