Automated Bike Lane Enforcement Begins in Santa Monica

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beginning May 1, 2026, the City of Santa Monica will begin automated enforcement of vehicles parked illegally in bike lanes in Santa Monica, marking the official launch of its Automated Bike Lane Enforcement program with Hayden AI. Santa Monica is the first city in California to enforce bike lanes with camera technology mounted on parking enforcement vehicles.

Vehicles stopped or parked illegally in bike lanes force cyclists into active traffic lanes, increasing the potential for collisions. In May 2024, Santa Monica piloted automated bike lane enforcement technology with Hayden AI on two parking enforcement vehicles and identified nearly 1,700 violations in just six weeks, highlighting the scale and urgency of the issue.

Under the program, two front-facing cameras mounted on the roofs of City of Santa Monica traffic services vehicles will automatically detect and record instances of illegally parked vehicles obstructing bike lanes. For the first 60 days of the program, warning notices will be issued by mail to the registered owners of vehicles illegally parked in bike lanes. Starting in July, registered owners will receive a $93 citation for violations. This program is funded by Measure K, the parking facility tax adopted by Santa Monica voters in 2024 to fund local public safety initiatives.

“The City of Santa Monica is excited to launch our automated bike lane enforcement program. This initiative will bolster our growing network of bicycling infrastructure, enhance user comfort, and improve compliance with regulations intended to keep everyone safe on our roads,” said City of Santa Monica Senior Transportation Planner Trevor Thomas.

“Our mission at Hayden AI isn’t to reinvent the wheel: it’s to bring the most advanced technology to the most proven transportation solutions. Keeping bike lanes clear of illegally parked vehicles not only keeps cyclists safe, but it improves accessibility for people with disabilities who rely on powerchairs and motorized scooters. It also encourages more people to ride bikes – getting cars off the road as a result. We’re proud to support Santa Monica in enforcing parking violations that obstruct bike lanes,” said Marty Beard, CEO of Hayden AI.

This program follows the success of Santa Monica’s Automated Bus Lane and Bus Stop Enforcement (ABLE) program, where forward-facing cameras mounted on Big Blue Bus buses automatically detect and record parking violations obstructing bus lanes and bus stops. Hayden AI provides the technology for both the ABLE and Automated Bike Lane Enforcement programs. All evidence packages including images of the incident and other data are reviewed and approved by City of Santa Monica staff to confirm accuracy prior to the issuance of any violation.

The ABLE program has been effective at changing driver behavior and reducing parking violations that obstruct public transit. In March 2026, there were 67% fewer bus lane parking violations and 40% fewer bus stop parking violations detected than in July 2025, when the program began. At the location with the highest number of bus lane parking violations, there were 73% fewer violations detected in March 2026 than in July 2025. At the location with the highest number of bus stop parking violations, there were 49% fewer violations detected during this same period.

About Hayden AI: Hayden AI powers safer, smarter, and more efficient cities. We combine advanced vision AI with purpose-built, vehicle-mounted hardware to analyze urban environments in real time. Cities use our technology to make streets safer and improve transit performance for everyone. Learn more at www.hayden.ai