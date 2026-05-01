AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of The Progressive Corporation and Its Subsidiaries
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of The Progressive Corporation and Its Subsidiaries
OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa” (Superior) of the members of The Progressive Corporation (Progressive) (Mayfield Village, OH) [NYSE: PGR]. Additionally, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “a” (Excellent) of Progressive, the parent holding company, and all of the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of Progressive’s senior unsecured issuances. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a+” (Excellent) of Protective Insurance Company (Carmel, IN) and its wholly owned subsidiaries, collectively known as Protective Insurance Corporation Group (Protective). AM Best also has affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a+” (Excellent) of National Continental Insurance Company (National Continental) (Bohemia, NY). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. (See below for a detailed listing of the companies and ratings.)
The ratings of Progressive reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, very favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).
Progressive maintains the strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). The balance sheet strength benefits from financial flexibility with modest financial leverage and strong interest coverage ratios while offset by elevated underwriting leverage compared to AM Best’s private passenger standard auto (PPSA) composite. The group’s five-year average operating performance metrics generally compare favorably to the PPSA composite, reflective of Progressive’s advanced underwriting and claim-handling technology. Progressive remains one of the top national writers of personal and commercial auto coverage, and consistently refines its ERM program for emerging trends and evaluates for any potential risks.
In 2025, the group reported $11.3 billion in net income, compared to $8.5 billion in 2024 and $3.9 billion in 2023. The improvement in the group’s results relates to an increase in underwriting profit primarily due to lower personal and commercial auto accident frequency, lower weather-related catastrophe losses, and favorable prior accident year development. Partially offsetting the positive impact on profitability was policyholders credit expense related to personal auto excess profits earned in Florida. The group continued to report strong growth primarily driven by new exposures attributed to personal auto products and to a lesser extent renters policies. The property segment has continued to improve and reported an underwriting profit for the third straight year, which reflects management’s efforts to improve rate adequacy within this book of business.
The ratings of Protective reflect the group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate ERM. Additionally, the ratings reflect the strategic advantages that the group members gain through their affiliation with Progressive.
The ratings of National Continental reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate ERM. Additionally, the ratings recognize the financial strength, infrastructure and technological capabilities afforded as a subsidiary of Progressive.
The FSR of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICRs of “aa” (Superior) have been affirmed with stable outlooks for the following members of The Progressive Corporation:
- Progressive Casualty Insurance Company
- Progressive Northern Insurance Company
- Progressive Northwestern Insurance Company
- Progressive Specialty Insurance Company
- Progressive Preferred Insurance Company
- Progressive Classic Insurance Company
- Progressive American Insurance Company
- Progressive Gulf Insurance Company
- Progressive Bayside Insurance Company
- Progressive Mountain Insurance Company
- Progressive Southeastern Insurance Company
- Progressive Hawaii Insurance Corp.
- Progressive Michigan Insurance Company
- Progressive Security Insurance Company
- Drive Insurance Company
- Progressive County Mutual Insurance Company
- Progressive Direct Insurance Company
- Progressive Marathon Insurance Company
- Progressive Max Insurance Company
- Progressive Advanced Insurance Company
- Progressive Universal Insurance Company
- Progressive Premier Insurance Company of Illinois
- Progressive Paloverde Insurance Company
- Progressive Select Insurance Company
- Progressive Garden State Insurance Company
- Progressive Express Insurance Company
- Progressive Property Insurance Company
- Progressive Choice Insurance Company
- Progressive Freedom Insurance Company
- Artisan and Truckers Casualty Company
- American Strategic Insurance Corp.
- ASI Assurance Corp.
- ASI Home Insurance Corp.
- ASI Lloyds
- ASI Preferred Insurance Corp.
- ASI Select Insurance Corp.
- Blue Hill Specialty Insurance Company
- Drive New Jersey Insurance Company
- Mountain Laurel Assurance Company
- United Financial Casualty Company
The FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a+” (Excellent) have been affirmed with stable outlooks for Protective Insurance Company and its wholly owned subsidiaries:
- Sagamore Insurance Company
- Protective Specialty Insurance Company
The FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a+” (Excellent) have been affirmed with a stable outlook for National Continental Insurance Company.
The Long-Term ICRs of “a” (Excellent) and the following Long-Term IRs of The Progressive Corporation have been affirmed with stable outlooks:
The Progressive Corporation—
-- “a” (Excellent) on $500 million 2.45% senior unsecured notes, due 2027
-- “a” (Excellent) on $500 million 2.50% senior unsecured notes, due 2027
-- “a” (Excellent) on $300 million 6.625% senior unsecured notes, due 2029
-- “a” (Excellent) on $550 million 4.00% senior unsecured notes, due 2029
-- “a” (Excellent) on $500 million 3.20% senior unsecured notes, due 2030
-- “a” (Excellent) on $500 million 4.60% senior unsecured notes, due 2031
-- “a” (Excellent) on $400 million 6.25% senior unsecured notes, due 2032
-- “a” (Excellent) on $500 million 3.00% senior unsecured notes, due 2032
-- “a” (Excellent) on $500 million 4.95% senior unsecured notes, due 2033
-- “a” (Excellent) on $1 billion 5.15% senior unsecured notes, due 2036
-- “a” (Excellent) on $350 million 4.35% senior unsecured notes, due 2044
-- “a” (Excellent) on $400 million 3.70% senior unsecured notes, due 2045
-- “a” (Excellent) on $850 million 4.125% senior unsecured notes, due 2047
-- “a” (Excellent) on $600 million 4.20% senior unsecured notes, due 2048
-- “a” (Excellent) on $500 million 3.95% senior unsecured notes, due 2050
-- “a” (Excellent) on $500 million 3.70% senior unsecured notes, due 2052
This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.
AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.
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