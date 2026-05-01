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Navy Federal Marks Military Appreciation Month With Special Member Deals and Celebratory Events

Exclusive product offers, community initiatives and celebratory experiences honor the military community all month.

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This May, Navy Federal Credit Union is offering special promotions and events for Active Duty Servicemembers, Veterans and their families in celebration of Military Appreciation Month. From cash bonuses to lowered VA loan rates, Navy Federal members can take advantage of deals including:

“As a not-for-profit, member-owned credit union, we’re proud to honor military members, Veterans and their families in ways that add value in their lives during May and all year long.”

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“Military Appreciation Month is a time to turn our gratitude into action,” said Mehdi Dinia, vice president of membership and deposit products operations at Navy Federal. “As a not-for-profit, member-owned credit union, we’re proud to honor military members, Veterans and their families in ways that add value in their lives during May and all year long.”

Beyond financial offers, Navy Federal is also marking Military Appreciation Month through community engagement and celebratory experiences that bring people together and recognize service in meaningful ways. This includes a partnership with Hire Heroes USA to provide free, personalized career services for transitioning Servicemembers, Veterans and military spouses, as well as hosting the USO at Navy Federal campuses in Virginia, Florida and California, where employees will assemble 8,000 total care packages.

Additionally, the credit union’s Navy Federal Jams concert series will make stops in South Carolina, Texas, Florida and Colorado in May, featuring performances by Kane Brown, Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors and Kashus Culpepper. Veteran-owned businesses, food trucks, face painting and other family-friendly activities will be onsite, too.

Active military personnel and Veterans can enjoy complimentary tickets to the concerts in Charleston, SC and Colorado Springs, CO, while general admission is $75. Meanwhile, the concerts in San Antonio, TX and Tampa, FL are free for all attendees. Get tickets at navyfederaljams.com.

Learn more about how Navy Federal is celebrating Military Appreciation Month at navyfederal.org/celebrate.

Navy Federal Credit Union: Established in 1933 with only 7 members, Navy Federal now has the distinct honor of serving more than 15 million members globally and is the world’s largest credit union. As a member-owned and not-for-profit organization, Navy Federal always puts the financial needs of its members first. Membership is open to all Department of Defense and Coast Guard Active Duty, Veterans, civilian and contractor personnel, and their families. Navy Federal employs a workforce of over 25,000 and has a global network of more than 380 branches. Navy Federal is contracted to operate the Overseas Military Banking Program under the authority of the Department of Defense, which provides Active Duty military Servicemembers deployed overseas with access to some 60 branches and hundreds of ATMs spread across 10 countries and territories. For more information about Navy Federal Credit Union, visit navyfederal.org.

Contacts

Media Contact
Jane Myers, Navy Federal Corporate Communications
corporate_communications@navyfederal.org

Industry:

Navy Federal Credit Union

Release Summary
Navy Federal is offering special promotions and events for military members, Veterans and their families during Military Appreciation Month.
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Contacts

Media Contact
Jane Myers, Navy Federal Corporate Communications
corporate_communications@navyfederal.org

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