Navy Federal Marks Military Appreciation Month With Special Member Deals and Celebratory Events

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This May, Navy Federal Credit Union is offering special promotions and events for Active Duty Servicemembers, Veterans and their families in celebration of Military Appreciation Month. From cash bonuses to lowered VA loan rates, Navy Federal members can take advantage of deals including:

“As a not-for-profit, member-owned credit union, we’re proud to honor military members, Veterans and their families in ways that add value in their lives during May and all year long.” Share

Join Navy Federal, open a Free Active Duty Checking ® Account and use your debit card 3 times by the end of June for a $10 bonus. Plus, enjoy no ISA fees on all Free Active Duty Checking Accounts. (Expires 5/31/26)

Account and use your debit card 3 times by the end of June for a $10 bonus. Plus, enjoy no ISA fees on all Free Active Duty Checking Accounts. (Expires 5/31/26) Enjoy 0.25% lowered VA loan rates during May. Terms and conditions apply. Learn more at navyfederal.org/celebrate. (Expires 5/31/26)

Join Navy Federal and open a cash Rewards or cash Rewards Plus Credit Card to get a $50 bonus. Then, spend $2,500 in the first 90 days for an additional $250 bonus cash back. (Expires 7/31/26)

Rewards or Rewards Plus Credit Card to get a $50 bonus. Then, spend $2,500 in the first 90 days for an additional $250 bonus cash back. (Expires 7/31/26) Earn $30 when opening a 12-Month EasyStart SM or Special EasyStart Share Certificate during May and completing 3 recurring transfers by the end of August. (Expires 8/31/26)

or Special EasyStart Share Certificate during May and completing 3 recurring transfers by the end of August. (Expires 8/31/26) Earn $250 when refinancing an auto loan of $5,000 or more from another lender with Navy Federal. Terms and conditions apply. (Expires 5/31/26)

“Military Appreciation Month is a time to turn our gratitude into action,” said Mehdi Dinia, vice president of membership and deposit products operations at Navy Federal. “As a not-for-profit, member-owned credit union, we’re proud to honor military members, Veterans and their families in ways that add value in their lives during May and all year long.”

Beyond financial offers, Navy Federal is also marking Military Appreciation Month through community engagement and celebratory experiences that bring people together and recognize service in meaningful ways. This includes a partnership with Hire Heroes USA to provide free, personalized career services for transitioning Servicemembers, Veterans and military spouses, as well as hosting the USO at Navy Federal campuses in Virginia, Florida and California, where employees will assemble 8,000 total care packages.

Additionally, the credit union’s Navy Federal Jams concert series will make stops in South Carolina, Texas, Florida and Colorado in May, featuring performances by Kane Brown, Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors and Kashus Culpepper. Veteran-owned businesses, food trucks, face painting and other family-friendly activities will be onsite, too.

Active military personnel and Veterans can enjoy complimentary tickets to the concerts in Charleston, SC and Colorado Springs, CO, while general admission is $75. Meanwhile, the concerts in San Antonio, TX and Tampa, FL are free for all attendees. Get tickets at navyfederaljams.com.

Learn more about how Navy Federal is celebrating Military Appreciation Month at navyfederal.org/celebrate.

Navy Federal Credit Union: Established in 1933 with only 7 members, Navy Federal now has the distinct honor of serving more than 15 million members globally and is the world’s largest credit union. As a member-owned and not-for-profit organization, Navy Federal always puts the financial needs of its members first. Membership is open to all Department of Defense and Coast Guard Active Duty, Veterans, civilian and contractor personnel, and their families. Navy Federal employs a workforce of over 25,000 and has a global network of more than 380 branches. Navy Federal is contracted to operate the Overseas Military Banking Program under the authority of the Department of Defense, which provides Active Duty military Servicemembers deployed overseas with access to some 60 branches and hundreds of ATMs spread across 10 countries and territories. For more information about Navy Federal Credit Union, visit navyfederal.org.