Chemical Reduction Solutions LLC Expands Partnership with Simoniz USA Inc. to Exclusively Commercialize Nanobubble Technology in the Car Wash Industry

NASHOTAH, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chemical Reduction Solutions LLC (“CRS”), a developer of hydrodynamic cavitation-based nanobubble technology, today announced an expanded partnership with Simoniz USA Inc. under which Simoniz® will exclusively commercialize CRS’s nanobubble technology in the car and truck wash industry.

Under the agreement, Simoniz® has secured exclusive rights to offer CRS’s nanobubble technology to professional car wash operators under the Simoniz® Nanobubblizer® banner, expanding industry access to an innovative new class of water treatment solutions purpose-built for car wash applications.

The expanded partnership brings together CRS’s fast-growing nanobubble platform with Simoniz’s longstanding industry leadership, national reach, and trusted reputation among operators. Through early investment, field testing, and hands-on deployment across multiple wash formats, Simoniz® has emerged as the industry’s leading authority on applying nanobubble technology in the professional car wash environment.

Simoniz® is the first major car wash chemistry manufacturer to fully embrace nanobubble technology at scale and has helped pioneer its use across key wash applications, including reverse osmosis pre-treatment, chemical performance enhancement, reclaim water optimization, maintenance reduction, and water softener replacement.

Over the past twelve months, Simoniz® has established the market for nanobubble technology in the car wash industry, deploying with CRS more than 600 nanobubble generators in car washes worldwide. Operators are using the technology to improve wash quality, enhance chemical performance, strengthen reclaim systems, and lower operating costs.

In addition to its growing installed base, CRS reports that several major car wash equipment manufacturers are actively evaluating the integration of Nanobubblizer® nanobubble generators into their equipment platforms. CRS believes the expanded exclusive relationship with Simoniz® will further accelerate adoption of nanobubble technology across the industry and provide operators with powerful new tools to modernize water management and improve profitability.

As part of the partnership, CRS and Simoniz® are introducing NanoSoft® at the ICA Show in Nashville. NanoSoft® is a patent-pending, nanobubble-powered alternative to salt-based water softeners designed to help car washes reduce water use by 10% or more, improve reverse osmosis performance, reduce scale, eliminate salt and regeneration waste, and deliver drier, shinier cars.

“We have been working closely with the Simoniz® team for more than a year, and it became clear early on that they are a best-in-class partner and the clear industry leader in understanding how nanobubble technology can create real value for car wash operators,” said Ryan Copeland, Co-Founder and Technical Director of Chemical Reduction Solutions LLC. “We are proud to partner with a high-quality, family-owned business and excited about what we can accomplish together as we help operators reduce water waste, improve wash performance, and deliver cleaner, drier, shinier cars to the motoring public.”

About Chemical Reduction Solutions LLC

Founded in 2024, Chemical Reduction Solutions LLC is a rapidly growing nanobubble equipment manufacturer focused on the industrial use of nanobubble technology. Operators representing more than 2,000 car wash locations have selected CRS equipment to improve wash quality and profitability.

All CRS systems are built around the company’s proprietary hydrodynamic cavitation platform, which combines cavitation with entrained gas ionization to deliver highly efficient nanobubble generation.

About Simoniz®

Founded in 1911, Simoniz® is one of the most recognized names in vehicle appearance, cleaning, and protection. With more than a century of experience, the company has grown into a trusted innovator serving professional car wash operators across North America.

Simoniz® offers a broad portfolio of car wash chemicals, equipment, training, and support solutions designed to help operators improve wash quality and customer satisfaction. Its long-standing reputation for performance and innovation has made Simoniz® a leading partner in the professional car wash industry.