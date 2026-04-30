Becker Partners with the University of Missouri to Release a New Becker Academy Course

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Becker, a global leader in accounting exam preparation and continuing education has announced the expansion of its Becker Academy program to include the new Managerial Accounting Foundations (MAF) course, built in collaboration with the University of Missouri. This course is designed to build proficiency in fundamental areas of management and cost accounting to better prepare individuals to begin studying for the CMA Exam and the BAR section of the CPA Exam.

“Becker continues to be extremely proud of our partnership with the University of Missouri and the Becker Academy courses we’ve built together. Students who take these courses experience significant improvements in their CPA Exam preparation and performance. We are confident that our new course will help students succeed in various career paths and exam preparation journeys.” says Ed Clark, Becker Professional Education president.

Becker Academy launched in 2024 in partnership with the Robert J. Trulaske, Sr. College of Business at the University of Missouri, in response to research showing that many CPA candidates lack essential accounting foundations needed to succeed when taking the CPA Exam Review. After the success of the flagship course, Financial Accounting Foundations (FAF), Becker and the University of Missouri began working to expand Becker Academy’s offerings. Today, Becker Academy includes four courses covering financial accounting, individual tax, and now management accounting. Each course strategically targets key subject areas to strengthen students’ understanding of foundational concepts, resulting in a 96% course satisfaction rating from participants.

“We are delighted to partner with Becker on the launch of Management Accounting Foundations. This course provides valuable foundational learning for individuals are preparing for the CPA and CMA Exams. It will help enhance foundational knowledge of management accounting among both domestic and international candidates for these exams and beyond.” Vairam Arunachalam, Joseph A. Silvoso Distinguished Professor & Associate Dean for Partnerships & Engagement, Trulaske College of Business, University of Missouri

About Becker

Becker is a part of Colibri Group’s family of brands and is a leading provider of the CPA Exam Review, CMA Exam Review, EA Exam Review, CIA Exam Review, and continuing professional education. With expert instructors, high-quality content, and flexible learning formats, including mobile apps, live webcasts, and on-demand resources, Becker strives to help accountants go further and excel at every stage of their careers. Learn more at becker.com.