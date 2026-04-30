Inovalon Joins World Economic Forum to Advance Global Healthcare Innovation

BOWIE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inovalon, a leading provider of data and solutions empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced it has joined the World Economic Forum, an international organization that brings together cross-sector leaders to address global challenges and drive collaboration across healthcare, technology, and economic development.

The World Health Organization projects a global shortage of 11 million health workers by 2030. As such, the need for scalable, data-driven solutions has never been greater. Through participation in the World Economic Forum, Inovalon will actively contribute to global discussions alongside healthcare and cross-industry leaders, bringing together its deep healthcare domain expertise and advanced analytics capabilities. This will help shape frameworks that reduce administrative burden, improve care delivery, and expand timely and equitable access to high-quality, affordable healthcare worldwide.

“Advancing global health requires collaboration across sectors and shared commitment to innovation,” said Shyam Bishen, Head of the Centre for Health and Healthcare at the World Economic Forum. “Inovalon’s expertise in data-driven healthcare and technology will bring valuable perspectives to our community as we work together to accelerate improvements in patient care worldwide.”

Inovalon’s participation in the Forum reflects its role as a leader in healthcare data and analytics. Inovalon maintains one of the largest primary source and longitudinal de-identified datasets in the United States, which includes clinical, claims, pharmacy, and lab data from hundreds of millions of lives. This scale, combined with advanced analytics capabilities, allows Inovalon to advise and assist healthcare organizations to apply AI and real-world data to improve care delivery and accelerate innovation across the healthcare system.

“Inovalon has operated at the intersection of healthcare and technology innovation for more than 25 years," said Dr. Paige Kilian, Chief Medical Officer at Inovalon. “We have a long-standing history of partnering with leading healthcare organizations, researchers, and technology providers to advance healthcare, and by joining the World Economic Forum, we are able to extend that work on a global scale and support better outcomes for patients, physicians, and all healthcare professionals."

To learn more about the World Economic Forum and its work advancing global collaboration across industries, visit https://www.weforum.org/about/world-economic-forum/.

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of data and solutions empowering data-driven healthcare. We bring together national-scale connectivity, real-time primary source data access, and advanced analytics into a sophisticated platform empowering improved outcomes and economics across the healthcare ecosystem. The company’s analytics and capabilities are used by over 50,000 active, licensed customers, and are informed by the primary source data of more than 99 billion medical events across 1.1 million physicians, 733,000 clinical settings, and 458 million unique lives. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com.