eClinicalWorks Helps FQHC Deliver Better Care for Homeless and Transient Patients with PRISMA

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, one of the largest ambulatory cloud EHRs, today announced that Recovery Consultants of Atlanta, Inc., a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), is leveraging PRISMA, the health information search engine, and patient engagement solutions to improve care coordination and close care gaps for underserved and highly transient populations.

“Messenger saves lives. It helps us send out essential reminders, outpatient surveys, and referrals,” added Jenkins. Share

Serving individuals experiencing homelessness through two clinics and three mobile medical units, the organization provides care directly in shelters, community settings, and outreach programs—where access to complete patient histories is often limited or unavailable.

By aggregating patient records from across all available care settings into a single, real-time view, PRISMA enables providers to quickly access critical medical histories, reduce duplicate testing, and make more informed clinical decisions—especially for patients who frequently move between care sites and may not recall prior diagnoses or medications.

“PRISMA has been a lifesaver for us, especially when patients can’t recall where or what care they’ve received,” said Angel Jenkins, practice manager at Recovery Consultants of Atlanta. “This has been critical for serving our vulnerable populations, allowing us to reduce duplicate labs and imaging, close referral loops faster, track medication schedules, and make informed decisions, ultimately improving continuity of care, safety, and patient outcomes.”

Beyond interoperability, Recovery Consultants of Atlanta relies heavily on Messenger, which has become a critical tool for patient engagement. The organization uses Messenger to support outreach, medication reminders, immunization campaigns, and follow-ups for high-risk patients.

“Messenger saves lives. It helps us send out essential reminders, outpatient surveys, and referrals,” added Jenkins.

The organization also recently implemented healow CHECK-IN to streamline intake workflows and improve patient access, while eClinicalMobile enables providers to review lab results, manage schedules, and communicate securely while delivering care in the field. The transition to eClinicalWorks Cloud has further enabled seamless care delivery across mobile units and clinic locations, eliminating barriers to remote access and supporting reliable, connected workflows.

“Our mission is to provide access to complete, timely patient information, which is essential for delivering equitable care,” said Girish Navani, CEO and co-founder of eClinicalWorks. “Recovery Consultants of Atlanta exemplifies how technology can break down barriers to care, enabling providers to deliver informed, compassionate care to underserved and highly mobile populations. With interoperability at the center, we want to make tools that help provide care that is both personalized and impactful.”

About Recovery Consultants of Atlanta

Recovery Consultants of Atlanta, Inc. is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) that provides primary care, behavioral health, substance abuse treatment, and recovery support services. Founded in 1999, the organization is dedicated to serving underserved populations, including individuals experiencing homelessness. With a patient base of approximately 350 visits per month, the organization provides critical healthcare services to a unique and diverse population, including those in 600-bed homeless shelters and community events such as back-to-school drives, health fairs, mass STI screenings, sports physicals, and immunization drives. For more information, please visit http://www.recoveryconsultants.org/.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation, offering cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. The company supports ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems to manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. A large network of over 180,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for its flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. By combining innovation, leading-edge technology, and showcasing a strong commitment towards patient safety, eClinicalWorks empowers practices to grow and thrive amid the 21st-century challenges in healthcare. For more information, visit http://www.eclinicalworks.com, follow eClinicalWorks on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X/Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.