Booz Allen Accelerates Autonomous Drone Capabilities

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) today announced that it has made a strategic investment in PDW, a Huntsville, Alabama-based company that designs and manufactures advanced unmanned aerial systems (UAS) for defense and public safety.

This investment reflects a strategic alignment between Booz Allen's expertise in AI, autonomy and defense tech with PDW's proven, domestically produced drone platforms to accelerate the delivery of mission-critical UAS capable of advanced surveillance, operating in contested environments, and strike missions.

This work aims to directly address the Pentagon’s focus on domestic drone manufacturing and its urgent call for reliable, autonomous drone capabilities at scale. As a domestic manufacturer, PDW designs, engineers, and produces systems at its 90,000-square-foot drone factory in Huntsville and is capable of producing 100,000 drones annually.

“Drones are rapidly reshaping the speed, scale, and economics of modern warfare,” said Randy Yamada, vice president at Booz Allen. “Our investment in PDW reflects a shared focus on accelerating the deployment of mission-ready, resilient, American-manufactured drone capabilities. By aligning advanced autonomy with domestic production, we are making the kinds of capabilities the Department of War needs to stay ahead a reality and directly supporting its Drone Dominance Program.”

“At PDW, we aren’t just creating new capabilities, we’re building the industrial capacity to deliver drones at meaningful scale,” said PDW CEO James Slider. “This means expanding American manufacturing capacity, scaling next-generation engineering teams, and anchoring our supply chain here at home to put the U.S. and its allies in a position of strength. This is the capability gap PDW was built to close and the mission we execute against every day.”

This investment enables Booz Allen to bring its autonomy and digital engineering expertise to bear, developing new solutions that reduce the burden on the operator. It represents a significant commitment to bolstering the U.S. domestic drone manufacturing industry while making a real mission impact for the warfighter at the cost and scale the U.S. military needs.

“Booz Allen invests in companies that deliver mission impact at speed and scale,” said Bryce Pippert, executive vice president at Booz Allen. “PDW's U.S.-made drone systems are a great fit for our portfolio and our Defense Tech teams who are advancing the next generation of autonomous capabilities.”

This strategic investment builds on Booz Allen’s high impact partnerships ecosystem to include Shield AI and Amazon Web Services, in addition to investments by Booz Allen Ventures into autonomy-focused startups like Firestorm, Scout AI, and Ulysses. These efforts reinforce a deliberate focus on scaling mission-ready technologies for today’s most critical missions. Together, these investments strengthen Booz Allen’s ability to deliver integrated, high-impact solutions that accelerate operational outcomes and address the most complex challenges facing U.S. government customers.

Read more about Booz Allen’s autonomy capabilities.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen is the advanced technology company delivering outcomes with speed for America’s most critical defense, civil, and national security priorities. We build technology solutions using AI, cyber, and other cutting-edge technologies to advance and protect the nation and its citizens. By focusing on outcomes, we enable our people, customers, and their missions to succeed—accelerating the nation to realize our purpose: Empower People to Change the World®.

With global headquarters in McLean, Virginia, our company employs approximately 31,600 people globally as of December 31, 2025, and had revenue of $12.0 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2025. To learn more, visit www.boozallen.com. (NYSE: BAH)

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