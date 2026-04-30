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Northfield Savings Bank Partners with Blend to Power Next Phase of Lending Growth

Vermont Bank Invests in Digital Innovation to Scale Mortgage Lending and Elevate Borrower Experience

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE: BLND), a leading digital origination platform for banks, credit unions, and mortgage lenders, is announcing a new partnership with Northfield Savings Bank, a mutually owned community bank headquartered in Vermont.

Northfield Savings Bank has selected Blend's Mortgage and Home Equity solutions to modernize its lending operations, enabling its team to scale loan volume efficiently while delivering a standout experience for customers.

Investing in Innovation to Drive Growth

As a mutual savings bank owned by its depositors, Northfield Savings Bank is deeply committed to reinvesting in the people and communities it serves, and that commitment now extends to the technology powering its lending operations.

Prior to Blend, Northfield Savings Bank's mortgage team relied on a static application intake process, with loan officers overseeing much of the workflow within their loan origination system. Seeking a modern platform that could reduce that friction and keep pace with customer expectations, Northfield Savings Bank partnered with Blend to streamline and automate the application experience for its mortgage and home equity lending offerings.

A Platform Built for Efficiency and Scale

A key differentiator for Northfield Savings Bank was Blend's automation capabilities, both on the borrower-facing side and within back-office workflows. Features like automated follow-ups and condition management stood out to the team. Equally compelling was Blend's Loan Officer Toolkit, which allows Northfield Savings Bank's lending team to manage the full mortgage workflow within Blend's environment, eliminating the need to jump back and forth into the loan origination system and freeing loan officers to focus on what they do best: building relationships and closing loans.

"We wanted a platform that would make our loan officers more effective at every stage of the lending process," said Jason Pidgeon, SVP, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Credit at Northfield Savings Bank. "Blend gives our team the tools to work smarter, handling more volume without sacrificing the personal service our borrowers expect. And knowing that Blend is continuously innovating means we're not just solving for today, we're set up for whatever comes next."

"Northfield Savings Bank exemplifies what it means to be a modern community bank, honoring a 150-year legacy while embracing the technology needed to grow and serve borrowers better," said Nima Ghamsari, Co-Founder and CEO of Blend. "We're proud to partner with their team and help them unlock a new level of efficiency and opportunity in their lending business."

About Northfield Savings Bank

With 14 offices across Central Vermont and Chittenden County, Northfield Savings Bank is a mutually owned institution focused on strong community impact, supporting the Builders, Makers, and Doers of Vermont with comprehensive commercial, government, mortgage, and personal banking services. More information available at https://www.nsbvt.com/.

About Blend

Blend Labs Inc., (NYSE: BLND) is a leading digital origination platform for banks, credit unions, and mortgage lenders. From mortgages to consumer loans to deposit accounts, Blend helps financial institutions streamline workflows, launch faster, and deliver standout customer experiences. In 2024, Blend's platform powered $1.2 trillion in loan applications. Learn more at blend.com.

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