Boys & Girls Clubs of America and VERSANT Announce New Partnership

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Versant Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSNT) today announced a two-year national partnership to expand youth-centered storytelling, deepen employee engagement, and provide young people with career exposure opportunities across news, sports and entertainment.

The partnership marks Versant’s launch of its enterprise-wide community impact strategy, focused on education, opportunity, empowerment and goodwill. Together, the organizations will elevate youth voices, connect young people to real-world opportunities, and bring visibility to the impact of Clubs in communities across the country.

“At Boys & Girls Clubs of America, preparing young people for life after high school means delivering real, measurable outcomes, whether that’s graduating on time, earning job-ready credentials, or securing meaningful work,” said Jim Clark, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “Today, 97% of Club teens say they are on track to graduate, Club alumni are 60% more likely to be employed full time than their peers nationally. Partnerships like Versant Media help us bring this to life by enabling young people to explore career possibilities, develop essential media skills, and connect with leaders shaping the industry’s future.”

The partnership will include:

Workforce readiness exposure that introduces young people to careers across media, sports and entertainment, and provides insights into the training required to succeed in these fields.

that introduces young people to careers across media, sports and entertainment, and provides insights into the training required to succeed in these fields. Impactful real-world experiences that build confidence, character, and community including red carpet events, movie premieres, live sports competitions and behind-the-scenes opportunities.

that build confidence, character, and community including red carpet events, movie premieres, live sports competitions and behind-the-scenes opportunities. Digital and media literacy that enables young people to understand, navigate and engage beyond basic technical skills in ways that build digital citizenship, critical thinking, creativity, and confidence.

that enables young people to understand, navigate and engage beyond basic technical skills in ways that build digital citizenship, critical thinking, creativity, and confidence. Mentorship and storytelling that creates opportunities for youth to connect with industry leaders and Versant talent to inspire the next generation of leaders and share the stories of Club impact.

“We’re thrilled to launch this foundational partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America,” said Mark Lazarus, CEO at Versant. “Their work creating opportunities for young people across the country is inspiring, and we’re proud to support and extend that impact through this partnership. VERSANT, our brands, and our people are committed to building on the success of our Fandango relationship to deliver meaningful and positive outcomes for the next generation.”

Mark Lazarus serves on the Board of Governors of Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Versant is home to a portfolio of leading news, entertainment and sports brands, including CNBC, MS NOW, USA Network, Golf Channel, Oxygen, E! and SYFY, along with digital platforms such as GolfNow, GolfPass, Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes, reaching millions of audiences nationwide. The partnership with Versant builds upon the nonprofit’s partnership with Fandango, which has raised more than $3 million to date and translates audience engagement into meaningful youth impact. Versant’s community impact strategy will extend the impact of its iconic brands to deliver moments that matter to communities across the country.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 165 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Club programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Over 5,500 Clubs serve more than 4 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on and off U.S. military installations worldwide. The national headquarters is located in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Versant Media Group, Inc.

Versant Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSNT) is an industry-changing media and entertainment business and home to trusted brands that shape culture, inform audiences, and build lasting connections. It operates in four core markets: political news and opinion; business news and personal finance; golf and athletics participation; and sports and genre entertainment. These markets are served through a powerful portfolio of iconic and innovative brands, including MS NOW, CNBC, USA Network, Golf Channel, E!, SYFY and Oxygen, and complementary digital platforms Fandango, Rotten Tomatoes, GolfNow and GolfPass. Visit www.versantmedia.com for more information.