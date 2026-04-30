Matthew L. Hardy, Founder and CEO of NomosLogic Inc., Announces Deterministic Convergence, a New Book Introducing a Systems-Architecture Framework for Understanding Complex Biology, Personalized Medicine, and the Limits of Probability-Based Genomics

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Matthew L. Hardy today announced the release of “Deterministic Convergence: Biological Systems, Architecture, and the Search for Hidden Order,” a new book introducing a systems architecture framework for understanding complex biological behavior, genomic interpretation, and individualized medicine.

Deterministic Convergence reframes biology from a problem of probability to a problem of architecture. Share

The book argues that modern genomics has produced extraordinary visibility into biological parts, but still lacks a sufficient framework for understanding how those parts organize into systems. Hardy identifies this gap as the “fragmentation error,” where lists of variants, biomarkers, pathways, or probabilities are treated as if they explain the architecture of disease.

At the center of the book is the principle of Deterministic Convergence, defined as the reproducible emergence of stable interaction structures under identical computational conditions. Rather than treating biological complexity as noise to be averaged away, Hardy argues that biological systems reveal hidden order when examined architecturally through recurrence, perturbation, reserve, reconfiguration, and collapse boundaries.

“Probability tells you what to believe. Mechanism tells you what to do,” Hardy said.

The book also introduces The Adaptation Paradox, the thesis that biological features that protect systems under one condition can create vulnerability under another. In this framework, disease risk, treatment response, resilience, and collapse are not merely probabilistic outcomes, but architectural behaviors shaped by constraint, reserve, ancestry, environment, and system history.

Hardy is also the founder of NomosLogic, a personalized molecular medicine infrastructure company developing computational frameworks for architecture-centered interpretation of biological systems. NomosLogic is built on the belief that individualized medicine requires more than risk scores and variant lists. It requires a system-level understanding of how biological architecture behaves under constraint, perturbation, and intervention.

“Deterministic Convergence is not a rejection of genomics,” Hardy said. “It is an argument that genomics requires an architectural layer. We have become very good at identifying parts. The next frontier is understanding the system those parts create.”

“Deterministic Convergence” examines why current methods often succeed in monogenic disease but struggle with complex disease, drug discovery, population portability, and individualized care. The book presents a framework for interpreting biology as architecture, with implications for clinical decision-making, therapeutic targeting, ancestry-aware analysis, and personalized intervention design.

The release represents a public step in establishing Deterministic Convergence as a foundational principle for complex systems biology and personalized molecular medicine.

About Matthew L. Hardy

Matthew L. Hardy is a technologist, biology researcher, and systems architect, and the Founder and CEO of NomosLogic Inc. His work centers on architecture-driven approaches to personalized molecular medicine and the interpretation of complex biological systems.

About NomosLogic

NomosLogic is building personalized molecular medicine infrastructure for architecture-centered biological interpretation. The company’s work focuses on moving beyond fragmented genomic analysis toward system-level understanding of disease, resilience, reserve, and individualized therapeutic response.