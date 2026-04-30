Hertz and Uber Partner to Power Autonomous Robotaxi and Driver-Led Fleet Operations

ESTERO, Fla. and SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: HTZ) affiliated operating company, Oro Mobility, and Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) today announced two strategic fleet partnerships, accelerating Hertz’s growth into new mobility vectors and advancing Uber’s autonomous robotaxi and driver-led strategic fleet services.

As one of the world’s largest vehicle fleet operators, Hertz established Oro Mobility (Oro) to provide integrated fleet management solutions across a range of mobility segments. As the industry transitions from personally owned vehicles to commercially operated driver-led and autonomous fleets, Oro aims to fill a critical orchestration and operations gap. Backed by Hertz’s core strengths in fleet and facility management, large-scale logistics, and vehicle maintenance, Oro is designed to manage and service fleets reliably, efficiently, and at scale.

Through its partnerships with Uber, Oro will deliver scalable operational and maintenance services across both autonomous and driver‑led operations in key U.S. markets, reflecting the breadth of the companies’ collaboration across multiple mobility models.

Autonomous Robotaxi Fleet Management

Oro will support Uber’s autonomous robotaxi program of Lucid vehicles equipped with Nuro AV technology, providing day-to-day vehicle asset management, including charging, maintenance, repairs, cleaning, and depot staffing. Services are expected to launch in the San Francisco Bay Area later this year, as Hertz and Uber explore expansion opportunities in 2027.

Driver-Led Fleet Management

Oro has also partnered with Uber to offer strategic fleet services on the Uber platform, utilizing a fleet of high-quality, well‑maintained vehicles operated by Oro‑employed drivers. The model better enables Uber to meet increasing rider demand with a seamless customer experience, while demonstrating Hertz’s ability to deliver turnkey fleet solutions at scale. Following a successful pilot in Atlanta last year, Oro is now also active on the Uber platform in Los Angeles and San Francisco, with Northern New Jersey expected to launch this spring.

“Hertz has spent over a century mastering complex fleet operations at scale, and Oro is how we put that expertise to work in the next era of mobility,” said Gil West, CEO at Hertz. “This partnership with Uber establishes Oro as an integrated solution that connects demand with scalable fleet management services. Through this work, we’re deepening our capabilities across diverse mobility use cases, and positioning Hertz to play a significant role as the industry evolves.”

"Partnering with Hertz's Oro Mobility will help us continue to bring the best autonomous technology onto the Uber platform and accelerate the transition to a hybrid network in which both driver-led and autonomous rideshare operations can scale and serve communities reliably and efficiently," said Andrew Macdonald, President and COO of Uber. "By combining Uber's global platform and marketplace leadership with Oro's dedicated fleet management expertise, we are well-equipped to meet increasing rideshare demand and deliver a seamless, high-quality rider experience across the entire mobility ecosystem."

This announcement builds on Hertz and Uber’s long-standing rideshare rental partnership, through which Hertz operates one of the largest rideshare rental fleets in the world. Oro represents the next phase of the companies’ collaboration and reflects Hertz’s strategy to diversify beyond its core Rent-A-Car business and build capabilities that will be central to managing more complex fleets, whether driver-led or autonomous.

About Oro Mobility

Oro Mobility (Oro) is a separate operating affiliate of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., established to expand the company's presence in mobility channels beyond its core rental business. Designed as the critical ownership, orchestration, and operations layer between autonomous technology, vehicles, and demand platforms, Oro delivers integrated fleet management solutions for both driver-led and autonomous vehicles. For more information about Oro, visit www.oromobility.com.

About Hertz

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. is one of the world’s leading car rental and mobility solutions providers. Its subsidiaries, including The Hertz Corporation, and licensees operate the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, and Firefly vehicle rental brands, with approximately 11,000 rental locations in 160 countries around the globe. The Company also operates the Hertz Car Sales brand, which offers a range of quality, competitively priced used cars for sale online and at locations across the United States, and the Hertz 24/7 car-sharing business in Europe. For more information about Hertz, visit www.hertz.com.

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 72 billion trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Uber and Hertz’s expectations relating to the commercial partnership described herein. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements include statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Risks and uncertainties include, among others, the ability of the parties to implement the partnership as expected, realize anticipated benefits, economic, financial, social or political conditions that could adversely affect us, and other factors beyond our control. For additional information on risks and uncertainties, please see Uber and Hertz's filings with the SEC, including each of their most recent Annual Reports on Form 10-K and subsequent 10-Qs and other filings filed with the SEC from time to time. Each of Uber and Hertz undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.