Sphere Names evian Official Still Water Partner of the Venue

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR) today announced evian® as the Official Still Water Partner of Sphere, connecting the brand with new global audiences through Sphere and the Exosphere, the world’s largest LED screen.

This partnership allows evian to tap into Sphere’s highly engaged audience through multiple physical and digital brand moments. This includes branding in select concession areas, as well as custom-branded content on Sphere’s Exosphere. Created by Sphere Studios, the in-house team driving technological and creative innovation for Sphere, evian’s Exosphere campaign will launch in September.

“Sphere is committed to delivering a best-in-class guest experience,” said Marcus Ellington, Executive Vice President, Ad Sales and Sponsorships, Sphere. “evian is a globally recognized brand synonymous with quality and wellness, and we believe our guests will enjoy it as our Official Still Water Partner.”

“evian is proud to partner with Sphere. evian is defined by its unique origin and heritage – a natural spring water from the French Alps that has long been associated with culture and building meaningful shared experiences,” said Fran Mulhern, Senior Vice President of evian. “Partnering with Sphere is a natural extension of who we are and what we stand for. Both evian and Sphere are committed to creating moments that feel extraordinary, where craftsmanship, design, and experience come together in an unforgettable way.”

This partnership comes during a major milestone for the evian brand: 200 years since the first bottling of its mountain-made water. To celebrate, the brand recently unveiled its “200 Years Young” campaign, honoring its origin and Alpine heritage.

About Sphere Entertainment Co.

Sphere Entertainment Co. is a leader in immersive experiences, technology and media. The Company includes Sphere, an experiential medium powered by advanced technologies. The first Sphere opened in Las Vegas, with plans also announced for Sphere venues in Abu Dhabi and National Harbor. In addition, the Company includes MSG Networks, which operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet, as well as a direct-to-consumer and authenticated streaming product, MSG+, delivering a wide range of live sports content and other programming. More information is available at www.sphereentertainmentco.com.

About evian®

evian® natural spring water delivers premium hydration with a cool, crisp taste from mountain made electrolytes. From the heart of the French Alps in Évian-les-Bains, evian natural spring water is naturally filtered for over 15 years through glacial rocks, emerging with its signature mineral composition.

Rooted in French heritage and its “Live Young” spirit, evian sits at the intersection of culture, sports, and modern hospitality. As the Official Water of The MICHELIN Guide U.S., evian natural spring water is poured in celebrated dining destinations, found hydrating athletes and fans alike across iconic sporting moments, and enjoyed by those seeking effortless everyday luxury.

Available in both Still natural spring water and Sparkling carbonated natural spring water, evian brings refreshing, elevated hydration to every occasion. For more information, please visit: https://www.evian.com/en_us