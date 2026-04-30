Stem and Nuvation Energy Enter into Agreement to Deliver North American-Made BESS Control Solution

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stem, Inc. (NYSE: STEM), a global leader in AI-enabled clean energy software and services, today announced a co-marketing agreement with Nuvation Energy, a North American provider of battery management and energy control solutions, to jointly promote a fully North American-made battery energy storage system (BESS) control stack.

"For developers, utilities, and project owners who need to get ahead of tightening compliance requirements, this solution is built to meet both the letter and the spirit of the law." Share

The agreement brings together Stem’s PowerTrack Energy Management System (EMS) and Unit Controller with Nuvation’s Battery Management System (BMS), creating an integrated control layer designed to meet growing demand for secure, compliant, and domestically sourced energy infrastructure. PowerTrack EMS provides site-level scheduling, utility dispatch, grid coordination, and edge-to-cloud telemetry, while Nuvation’s BMS delivers cell-level monitoring, protection, and state-of-charge optimization. Together, they create a more integrated and intelligent battery energy storage solution and a North American-designed and manufactured control solution.

“Customers are asking for greater transparency, control and confidence in the technologies deployed across their energy assets,” said Matt Tappin, President of Software at Stem. “This collaboration will allow us to deliver a more integrated solution that directly addresses those priorities, while enhancing system performance, reliability of the system, and long-term value for our customers.”

As regulatory requirements tighten across the United States, including Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) restrictions, and growing state-level legislation, developers and asset owners are actively seeking alternatives to control architectures that rely on foreign-manufactured or controlled components.

In response, some manufacturers are taking shortcuts to meet compliance thresholds, relying on rebranded products or minimally modified designs rather than investing in genuine North American engineering. These approaches may satisfy certain regulatory requirements while leaving critical safety and cybersecurity standards unaddressed.

“For developers, utilities, and project owners who need to get ahead of tightening compliance requirements, this solution is built to meet both the letter and the spirit of the law. By combining Nuvation's battery management system with Stem's energy management platform, we are delivering a solution where the critical control electronics are North American designed and manufactured, a clear and credible alternative that is technically robust and commercially relevant,” said Michael Worry, CEO/CTO at Nuvation Energy.

Nuvation Energy has been developing BMS technology since 2008, with products deployed across commercial, industrial, and utility-scale energy storage projects. All Nuvation solutions are developed and manufactured in the United States and Canada by a fully North American-based team.

Under the agreement, Stem and Nuvation will collaborate on a coordinated go-to-market strategy that includes joint thought leadership, trade show participation, and the development of co-branded collateral. The companies will also align their sales efforts, working together on identified opportunities, enabling closer commercial coordination, while preserving independent commercial structures.

The integrated solution will undergo joint performance validation and testing prior to customer deployment. Stem will lead EMS and system integration, including controls and telemetry across the BESS and power conversion system, while Nuvation will provide the BMS hardware and interfaces required for seamless integration.

About Stem

Stem (NYSE: STEM) is a global leader reimagining technology to support the energy transition. We turn complexity into clarity and potential into performance.

Stem helps asset owners, operators, and energy stakeholders unlock the full value of their portfolios by enabling the intelligent development, deployment, and operation of clean energy assets. Stem’s integrated software suite, PowerTrack, is the industry-standard and best-in-class platform for asset monitoring and optimization and is backed by expert professional and managed services, all delivered under one roof. Designed to address complex energy challenges seamlessly, our technology transforms raw data into clear, actionable insights, providing the visibility and intelligence needed to drive performance. With projects across 55 countries, customers have trusted Stem for nearly 20 years to maximize the value of their clean energy investments.

Driven by human and artificial intelligence, Stem is unlocking energy intelligence. Learn more at stem.com.

About Nuvation Energy

Nuvation Energy provides battery management and energy control solutions for large-scale energy storage systems. With BMS technology in development since 2008 and delivering products at scale since 2015, Nuvation has deployments across hundreds of commercial, industrial, and utility-scale installations worldwide. Nuvation's core BMS products are UL 1973 Recognized and are designed, engineered, and manufactured in the United States and Canada by a fully North American-based team. Nuvation is wholly owned by U.S. and Canadian citizens and retains full ownership of all product intellectual property with no licensing of external products. Security is built into every layer of Nuvation's products, from network-level protections including firewalls, encrypted communications, and hardware authentication, to supply chain integrity ensured through domestic design and manufacturing. Nuvation Energy is a brand of Nuvation Research Corporation, which also includes Nuvation Engineering, a provider of electronic design services with over 1,000 projects delivered since 1997.

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