Geviti Featured on Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew, Showcasing AI-Powered Preventative Health Platform

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Geviti Health, a precision health platform focused on preventative care, was recently featured on Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew, a nationally broadcast health television series hosted by Dr. Drew Pinsky. The segment highlighted Geviti’s AI-powered approach to interpreting blood biomarkers and delivering personalized, actionable health insights.

The appearance follows Geviti’s recent launch of its first-to-market free, clinically backed AI platform for health data interpretation, positioning the company at the forefront of a growing shift toward proactive, data-driven healthcare.

During the segment, Geviti founder Nate Graville discussed the limitations of traditional healthcare models, which often rely on reactive treatment rather than early detection and prevention. The conversation focused on how combining advanced diagnostics with AI-driven analysis can help individuals better understand their health in real time.

“Most people are collecting health data without ever truly understanding what it means,” said Graville. “Our goal is to bridge that gap. By combining AI with clinical oversight, we’re able to translate complex biomarker data into clear, actionable insights that people can actually use.”

The segment explored how Geviti aggregates and analyzes data across blood biomarkers, genetics, and additional diagnostic inputs to identify patterns that may otherwise go unnoticed. This approach enables earlier intervention and more personalized health strategies, addressing a critical gap in preventative care.

Unlike platforms that rely solely on static lab results or generalized recommendations, Geviti’s model integrates AI as a “force multiplier” to enhance expert-led analysis, allowing for faster, more comprehensive interpretation while maintaining a human-centered care framework.

The feature also underscored the broader industry shift toward consumer-driven health optimization, where individuals are increasingly seeking tools that provide clarity, control, and actionable guidance rather than fragmented data points.

Geviti’s platform is currently available and just launched a free tier, offering users access to AI-powered insights across blood biomarker data, with expanded capabilities including genetic and gut health analysis.

About Geviti

Geviti is a precision health platform focused on preventative care through advanced diagnostics, personalized protocols, and ongoing health optimization. The company integrates blood testing, genetic analysis, and additional diagnostic tools to deliver individualized health insights and recommendations, powered by AI and guided by clinical expertise.

About Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew

Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew is a national health and wellness television program featuring expert discussions on medical innovation, preventative care, and emerging health technologies. The show provides viewers with evidence-based insights and practical guidance across a range of health topics.