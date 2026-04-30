Polymarket Selects Chainalysis to Deploy First-of-Its-Kind On-Chain Market Integrity Solution

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Polymarket, the world's largest prediction market, today announced that it selected Chainalysis, the blockchain data platform, to help deploy a first-of-its-kind on-chain solution to monitor trading activity and enforce its Market Integrity Rules across its DeFi platform.

Polymarket’s international platform operates entirely on-chain – every trade, position, and settlement is recorded on a public blockchain. That activity is transparent and traceable by design, and can be harnessed to set a new public standard for market integrity in prediction markets and beyond.

The agreement spans multiple Chainalysis product lines: investigative tools to produce blockchain-verified evidence for proactive and reactive engagement with law enforcement and regulatory inquiries; on-chain security capabilities for threat prevention; and dedicated professional services to deploy the full solution, train Polymarket's team, develop new detection capabilities, and support complex investigations. At the center is a detection model built on Chainalysis Data Solutions, designed to surface patterns consistent with insider knowledge in prediction markets. The solution expands on Polymarket's existing multi-layered monitoring system designed to detect potential violations of the platform's Terms of Use.

More transparent markets built on blockchains unlock the ability to proactively detect threats and report them to law enforcement and regulators with credible, on-chain data. This sends a clear signal: insider trading, in addition to all types of fraud and market manipulation, is not welcome on Polymarket, and those who attempt it will be identified. By enforcing these standards consistently, Polymarket is setting a new benchmark not just for prediction markets, but for what market integrity can look like in an on-chain world.

The solution is also designed to evolve. Leveraging Chainalysis’ deep blockchain data and institutional expertise, Polymarket can continually refine its detection methods for insider trading based on the latest patterns and intelligence, ensuring that the platform's integrity infrastructure keeps pace with emerging threats.

"Polymarket was built on-chain because transparency matters, and our platform shows what markets can look like when trades are open, traceable, and accountable by design," said Shayne Coplan, Founder and CEO of Polymarket. “Every market deserves that standard. This partnership with Chainalysis pairs that transparency with the monitoring and enforcement infrastructure to back it up, and helps us continue to build the most trusted source of truth in markets."

"On Polymarket all trades and all settlements are recorded on a blockchain — a level of transparency that traditional markets simply cannot match,” said Jonathan Levin, Co-Founder and CEO, Chainalysis. “Pairing that transparency with Chainalysis’ data and expertise sets a new standard for market integrity enforcement. With this collaboration, on-chain markets have the potential to be the most trustworthy markets for understanding world events."

About Polymarket

Polymarket is the world's largest prediction market. On Polymarket, traders predict the outcome of future events and win when they are right. As traders react to breaking news in real-time, market prices are the best gauge of the likelihood of events occurring. Institutions, individuals, and the media rely on these forecasts to report the news and better understand the future across politics, current events, pop culture, and more.

About Chainalysis

Chainalysis is the blockchain data platform, making it easy to connect the movement of digital assets to real-world services. Powered by deep blockchain data and AI, organizations can investigate illicit activity, manage risk exposure, and develop innovative market solutions built on the industry's most trusted blockchain intelligence. Our mission is to build trust in blockchains, blending safety and security with an unwavering commitment to growth and innovation. For more information, visit chainalysis.com.