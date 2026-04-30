Quasar Markets Integrates with TradeStation to Streamline Research-to-Execution for Active Traders

PLANTATION, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TradeStation Securities, Inc. (“TradeStation”), the brokerage firm built for active equity and derivatives traders, today announced that Quasar Markets, Inc.*, a research and execution workflow platform, has connected to TradeStation’s execution services. This integration expands the ecosystem of third parties connected to TradeStation’s execution services via the TradeStation API.

The integration enables traders to move more efficiently from Quasar Markets’ market research and portfolio analysis to live trade execution with TradeStation. By connecting insights and execution in a single workflow, traders can maintain momentum and make decisions faster without disrupting their existing trading setup.

With this connectivity, users can review watchlists, monitor portfolio exposure, evaluate setups, and route trades directly through TradeStation. The Quasar platform also delivers institutional-grade market data in a clean, decision-ready format, allowing traders to analyze markets and act with confidence. Traders can identify an opportunity in a volatility strategy, assess it in the context of their portfolio, and execute the trade† with the reliability of TradeStation’s brokerage services.

“Active traders need speed, reliability, and control in every market condition, and they need their tools to work together without interruption,” said John Bartleman, President and CEO of TradeStation Securities' parent company, TradeStation Group, Inc. “With Quasar Markets’ API integration, traders are able to keep momentum from insight to execution while continuing to use the TradeStation brokerage experience they trust.”

"Our integration with TradeStation marks an important milestone for Quasar Markets," said Steven Orr, Founder & CEO of Quasar Markets. "By combining our AI-driven analytics with TradeStation's established trading infrastructure, we are bringing together sophisticated insights and efficient execution in a more unified experience. This collaboration reflects our long-term focus on helping investors access the markets with greater clarity and confidence."

*Quasar Markets is not affiliated with TradeStation. TradeStation does not endorse any third-party content, and any views or opinions expressed by Quasar Markets do not necessarily represent the views and opinions of TradeStation. Any goods or services offered by Quasar Markets are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by TradeStation, and TradeStation makes no representation regarding any such goods or services.

†Trading involves significant risks and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

About TradeStation Securities, Inc.

Founded in 1995, TradeStation Securities, Inc. (Member NYSE, FINRA, SIPC, NSCC, DTC, OCC, NFA & CME) offers self-clearing equities, options, futures, and futures options brokerage services as a licensed securities broker-dealer with the Securities and Exchange Commission and futures commission merchant with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and is a member of major equities and futures exchanges in the United States.

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

Founded in 1982, TradeStation Group companies provide institutional-grade fintech tools and account-related services – and are where traders can find their home. TradeStation Group, Inc. is the parent company of several subsidiaries, including TradeStation Securities, Inc. and TradeStation Technologies, Inc. TradeStation Group companies seek to deliver the ultimate trading experience to retail and institutional clients that need a customizable trading ecosystem to perform their strategies. TradeStation Technologies provides award-winning‡ trading and analysis platforms through TradeStation Securities’ self-clearing online brokerage services for equities, options, futures, and futures options. These advanced trading tools are accessible on desktop, web, and mobile devices, as well as via API technologies that provide seamless access to TradeStation Securities’ brokerage environment through third-party platforms. Created by traders, for traders, TradeStation Group companies’ institutional-level offerings cater to those who are born to trade. Learn more about TradeStation Group companies.

‡Visit TradeStation.com to learn more.

About Quasar Markets

Quasar Markets is a financial market research platform that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and Web3 technology. It provides a comprehensive suite of services and data aggregation from reputable sources. Tailored to both institutional and retail traders, Quasar Markets offers personalized, data-driven financial solutions.