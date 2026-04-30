Meet the AI-powered fan companion: TGR Haas F1 Team RaceMate powered by Infobip

VODNJAN, Croatia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global AI-first cloud communications platform Infobip and TGR Haas F1 team are launching ‘TGR Haas F1 Team RaceMate powered by Infobip’, an AI-powered conversational fan companion on Apple Messages for Business and WhatsApp Business Platform. Always-on and always available, it delivers race intelligence for TGR Haas F1 Team: team race intelligence, grid positions, qualifying outcomes, sprint results, and full session schedules. The AI agent tracks drivers Ollie Bearman and Esteban Ocon with their individual championship standings and performance data in conversational format.

The agent draws from a knowledge base covering driver biographies, team history, and circuit data, adapting to each user's knowledge level. Every interaction begins with a schedule check, ensuring fans always know what's happening right now. It proactively surfaces relevant information, suggests next actions, and maintains conversational flow to keep every interaction effortless and engaging. Delivered in short, succinct messages with the energy of a fellow fan in the grandstand and with smart quick-reply menus, the experience is designed for modern fans seeking instant access to team insights.

Between race weekends, the AI-powered solution keeps fans engaged through gamified experiences: team knowledge quizzes with leaderboards, trivia, and the ability to browse official TGR Haas F1 team merchandise with virtual try-on technology, all without leaving the conversation.

The conversational agent represents the evolution of the Infobip and TGR Haas F1 team partnership announced in Miami last year. Year one proved fan appetite for richer engagement through gamified activations. The foundational infrastructure for year two and beyond enables the partnership's core promise: deeper connections between team and its global fanbase. Built on Infobip's AgentOS technology, it scales to millions of fans while maintaining conversational quality and personalization.

“TGR Haas F1 Team RaceMate powered by Infobip transforms how we connect with our fanbase on their terms,” said Michael Heath, Senior Fan Engagement & CRM Manager at TGR Haas F1 Team. “An always-on companion that gives fans instant access to the race schedule, team race intelligence, team insights, and personalized experiences. We’re not just launching an agent; we’re building a deeper relationship with the global community that loves this team.”

“With this AI-powered fan companion, we’re putting technology in service of genuine relationships and demonstrating the business potential of conversational AI in sports,” said Ante Pamuković, Chief Revenue Officer at Infobip. “It provides what modern fans expect, driving loyalty, expanding fan reach and engagement depth in the digital era.”

TGR Haas F1 Team RaceMate powered by Infobip represents a new model for how sports teams can build direct, personalized, always-available relationships with their global fanbase. The fan companion launches during the Miami Grand Prix taking place from 1-3 May 2026 and will be available throughout the 2026 season on WhatsApp Business Platform and Apple Messages for Business.

Read more about the partnership here: https://www.infobip.com/haas-f1-team-partnership

Resources:

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About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey, with AI as the driving force of innovation. Through a single, natively built platform, Infobip delivers omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions that help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications while driving growth and increasing customer loyalty. Infobip is focused on enabling and accelerating AI adoption as it continues its transformation into an AI-first company. Infobip’s technology has the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices in 6 continents connected to over 10k+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. The company was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.

Recent award wins include:

Infobip named the number one Established Leader in the Juniper Research RCS for Business 2026 Leaderboard (Feb 2026)

Infobip recognized as a growth and innovation leader in Frost Radar™: Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) by Frost & Sullivan (Oct 2025)

Infobip ranked as the number one Established Leader in the Juniper Research Mobile Messaging Fraud Prevention Market report (Sept 2025)

Infobip named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) for the third consecutive year. In 2025, positioned furthest in Completeness of Vision (July 2025)

Infobip named among Top 75 in Fortune’s Europe’s Most Innovative Companies 2025, placing it in the top 25% of all listed organizations (June 2025)

Infobip ranked as a Leader in the Omdia CPaaS Universe Report for the third time (April 2025)

Infobip ranked an Established Leader in the Juniper Research Conversational AI Leaderboard (Feb 2025)

Infobip named a CPaaS Leader for the third time in the IDC MarketScape (Feb 2025)

Infobip named one of the top CPaaS providers in Metrigy’s CPaaS MetriRank Report (Dec 2024)

Infobip recognized as the number one provider in the AIT Fraud Prevention market by Juniper Research (Oct 2024)