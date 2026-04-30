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AM Best to Join Panel Discussion at Howard University School of Business Center for Insurance Education Symposium

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best will participate at the 2026 Howard University School of Business Center’s Insurance Education Financial Services, Insurance, and Risk Management (FIRM) Symposium, taking place May 10-15, 2026, in Philadelphia, PA.

Kourtnie Beckwith, senior financial analyst, AM Best, will join the Generational Panel, scheduled for Monday, May 11, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. EDT. The panel will explore generational perspectives on the evolving landscape of the insurance and financial services industry. Panelists include Alton Byrd, managing director, public sector, Aon Reinsurance Solutions and Carlton Davis, director and co-head of fixed income, Chevy Chase Trust. The session will be moderated by Zakiyya Reyes, diversity, equity & inclusion coordinator, Munich Re America Services, Inc. Beckwith has been with AM Best since 2018 and is responsible for the analysis and financial ratings of captive insurers, monoline cyber insurance companies and title organizations in the United States.

The discussion will be a feature highlight of the 48th annual FIRM Symposium, which will be held at Aon’s offices at One Logan Square in Philadelphia. The event reflects a longstanding partnership between Howard University and the insurance industry and provides students with academic and skills-development sessions to gain insights into the insurance industry. To learn more about Howard University School of Business Center for Insurance Education, visit here.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Contacts

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

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Contacts

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

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