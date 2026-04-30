OpenAI and Yubico Partner to Bring Custom Phishing-Resistant YubiKeys to OpenAI Users

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & STOCKHOLM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yubico (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: YUBICO), the pioneer of phishing-resistant authentication and creator of the YubiKey, the gold standard of security keys, today announced an industry-first collaboration with OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT. Beginning today, people can purchase a new 2-pack set of custom YubiKeys as part of OpenAI’s Advanced Account Security program – enabling them to secure their ChatGPT accounts with security keys, containing the strongest hardware-backed passkeys. Specifically designed for security-conscious users who are at increased risk of targeted digital attacks, the set includes a YubiKey C NFC for tap-to-authenticate on mobile, and a low profile YubiKey C Nano that stays in a port for everyday laptop use – both packed with modern authentication features for the highest level of protection.

With OpenAI already using YubiKeys internally to protect their employees and infrastructure from sophisticated phishing, they are now bringing the same level of account security to their users. This partnership between two industry leaders elevates protection for OpenAI user accounts through proven phishing-resistant, hardware-backed authentication – helping reduce the risk of account takeovers and making secure login simple.

"We are introducing a new model for phishing-resistant security at scale for the AI ecosystem," said Jerrod Chong, chief executive officer, Yubico. "This partnership with OpenAI delivers the highest level of protection against phishing with a low friction user experience. Ultimately, our intent is to drastically reduce the threat of unauthorized access to sensitive data in OpenAI accounts worldwide. We are proud to partner with OpenAI to deliver YubiKeys, the leading security key that offers the strongest way to use passkeys, increasing protection of sensitive user data for the AI frontier."

“Security keys are one of the best ways to protect accounts from phishing, and Yubico has played a leading role in making that protection practical and accessible,” said Dane Stuckey, chief information security officer, OpenAI. “We’ve made YubiKeys a standard part of how we protect OpenAI employees, and with Advanced Account Security, we’re making it easier for ChatGPT users to choose that same kind of phishing-resistant protection when it’s right for them.”

By combining Yubico's global scale and enterprise-grade reliability with OpenAI's commitment to user privacy and strong data security, this partnership expands the global adoption of YubiKeys – ensuring the future of AI is more secure against an evolving cyber threats landscape. Once enrolled, users benefit from the strongest account defense available today through a fast, passwordless experience.

The YubiKey C NFC - OpenAI and YubiKey C Nano - OpenAI is available with exclusive pricing for existing OpenAI account holders. For more information visit here.

About Yubico

Yubico (Nasdaq Stockholm: YUBICO) is a modern cybersecurity company on a mission to make the digital world safer for everyone. As the inventor of the YubiKey, we set the gold standard for modern phishing-resistant, hardware-backed authentication, stopping account takeovers and making secure login simple.

Since 2007, we’ve helped shape global authentication standards, co-created FIDO2, WebAuthn, and FIDO U2F, and introduced the original passkey. Today, our passkey technology secures people and organizations in over 160 countries—transforming how digital identity is protected from onboarding to account recovery.

Trusted by the world’s most security-conscious brands, governments, and institutions, YubiKeys work out of the box with hundreds of apps and services, delivering fast, passwordless access without friction or compromise.

We believe strong security should never be out of reach. Through our philanthropic initiative, Secure it Forward, we donate YubiKeys to nonprofits supporting at-risk communities.

Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden; Santa Clara, California; and Singapore, Yubico is proud to be recognized as one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential Companies and Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies. Learn more at www.yubico.com.