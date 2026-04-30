Mainstreet Announces Entering Into of Automatic Share Purchase Plan

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mainstreet Equity Corp. (“Mainstreet” or the “Company”) – TSX:MEQ

Mainstreet announces that in connection with its previously announced normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) to purchase up to 475,359 of its outstanding common shares (“Shares”) during the twelve month period beginning June 3, 2025 and ending June 2, 2026, it has entered into a automatic share purchase plan ("ASPP") with its designated broker. The ASPP is intended to allow for the purchase of Shares under the NCIB during predetermined times when Mainstreet would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase Shares due to customary blackout periods.

The Company has entered into the ASPP with its designated broker under which it has authorized the designated broker to make purchases under the NCIB in accordance with the terms of the ASPP. Such purchases will be determined by the designated broker at its sole discretion based on certain parameters as to price and number of Shares set by Mainstreet in accordance with the rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), applicable securities laws and the terms of the ASPP.

The ASPP constitutes an "automatic plan" for the purposes of applicable securities laws and has been pre-cleared by the TSX. The ASPP will terminate when the NCIB expires, unless terminated earlier in accordance with the terms of the ASPP. Outside of pre-determined blackout periods, Shares may be purchased under the NCIB based on management's discretion, in compliance with TSX rules and applicable securities laws. All purchases made under the ASPP will be included in computing the number of Shares purchased under the NCIB.

About Mainstreet

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (“Mainstreet”) is a Calgary-based real estate operating company, traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:MEQ). Mainstreet is a top provider of high-quality, affordable multi-family rental units in western Canada, covering BC, AB, SK, and MB, with year-to-date holdings of over 19,200 units. The company's long-term value is anchored by a counter-cyclical strategy to aggressively acquire undervalued units at distressed prices, using low-cost capital. Once acquired, Mainstreet rapidly stabilizes the assets to minimize cycle times and boost net operating income. The company employs a 100% organic, non-dilutive growth model, leveraging its robust liquidity position. As at Q1 2026, Mainstreet’s assets were valued at approximately CDN $3.8 billion based on IFRS value.

SOURCE: Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSX: MEQ)