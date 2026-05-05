O2 Invests in and Partners with Atlas Asphalt

ISLANDIA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--O2 Investment Partners (www.o2investment.com) announced today that it has partnered with Atlas Asphalt (“Atlas” or the “Company”) (www.atlasasphalt.com/) and its operators Tyler and Jordan Cianciulli, to support the Company’s rapid growth. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

We could not be more excited to partner with Tyler, Jordan, and the rest of the Atlas team. Share

Atlas Asphalt was founded in 1988 in Islandia, NY and is currently led by second-generation owners Tyler and Jordan Cianciulli. In 2018, Jordan and Tyler took over the business from their father, continuing the family’s leadership and accelerating the Company’s growth trajectory through commercial verticals. Today, Atlas is a leading provider of maintenance paving services committed to speed, dependability, service and job quality for commercial and residential customers across a variety of end markets. The Company provides a full suite of paving services including asphalt paving, concrete paving, sealcoating, crack filling, line striping & marking, parking signage, drainage repair, and other maintenance programs. Since inception, Atlas has maintained a reputation for quality workmanship, rapid responsiveness, and exemplary safety standards.

“The Atlas team is thrilled to partner with O2 at an exciting point in the Company’s evolution as we work to establish a dominant paving platform in the Northeast,” said Tyler Cianciulli, Managing Director. “In a highly fragmented industry, O2’s resources and expertise will enable us to execute a strategic plan to expand within our existing markets while reaching new, underserved clients. This partnership will accelerate both organic and acquisition-driven growth across adjacent geographies and end markets, allowing us to continue providing a first-rate service at greater scale.”

Shyam Shah at O2 commented, “We could not be more excited to partner with Tyler, Jordan, and the rest of the Atlas team. The success they have achieved to date is reflective of unparalleled industry knowledge, job execution, and customer service that will prove highly competitive as the Company enters its next growth stage. Atlas is a dominant regional player within a highly fragmented industry and is well positioned for accelerated growth. We appreciate the Atlas team’s confidence in O2, and we also extend our thanks to our financial partner Tree Line Capital Partners for their support in this investment.”

Protegrity Advisors served as the financial advisor to Atlas Asphalt. Financing for the transaction was provided by Tree Line Capital Partners.

About Atlas Asphalt

Headquartered in Islandia, NY, and founded in 1988, Atlas Asphalt provides a full suite of commercial paving services including asphalt paving, concrete paving, sealcoating, crack filling, line striping & marking, parking signage, drainage repair, and other maintenance programs. The Company is a trusted partner to large commercial and corporate firms needing reliable paving services, while also servicing some residential customers. Atlas maintains relationships with a mix of larger paving platforms and general contractors throughout the country, allowing them enhanced flexibility to take on jobs across a broader regional area. By largely self-performing jobs, Atlas maintains a high level of commitment to speed, dependability, service, and job quality to clients across the Northeast and broader coastal region, servicing 20+ states across the country. Additional information is available at www.atlasasphalt.com/.

About O2 Investment Partners

O2 Investment Partners is a Midwestern-based private equity firm that seeks to acquire majority interests in lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select industrial companies. The firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to the creation of shareholder value. O2 invests with a view toward partnering with management to build and grow the business and take it to its next stage of development. This requires not only a clear vision and strategic plan to create shareholder value, but a close partnership and alignment of interest with management. Additional information is available at www.o2investment.com.