Andersen Consulting Strengthens Digital Transformation Capabilities with Weexa

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Consulting enters into a Collaboration Agreement with Weexa, a global provider of digital transformation, B2B integration, and supply chain digitalization solutions.

Headquartered in France, Weexa delivers end-to-end services that help organizations streamline, secure, and scale their digital ecosystems. The firm specializes in B2B data-flow management and digitalization, enabling seamless communication between applications both within and across organizations through technologies such as EDI, APIs, and e-invoicing. Weexa also provides SAP integration and supply chain solutions spanning warehouse and transport management, alongside strategic consulting, project delivery, and third-party application maintenance. Serving organizations across the food, retail, wholesale, logistics, transportation, automotive, healthcare, and media sectors, Weexa supports global businesses in optimizing performance while meeting evolving regulatory and digital-compliance requirements.

“Collaborating with Andersen Consulting allows us to better support clients as they navigate increasingly complex digital ecosystems,” said Jérôme Fleury, CEO of Weexa. “Collaboration is a powerful driver of business growth, and joining the Andersen platform strengthens our ability to build meaningful, long-term relationships. Our expertise in e-invoicing, combined with Andersen’s complementary tax and legal services, enables organizations to ensure compliance through well-integrated communication systems supported by a strong IT foundation.”

“The addition of Weexa further strengthens our ability to deliver integrated, technology-enabled consulting solutions to clients worldwide,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. “As organizations face increasing regulatory and operational complexity, the need for connected systems and reliable digital infrastructure continues to grow. Weexa’s service offerings enhance our ability to help clients drive compliance, improve efficiency, and execute digital transformation at scale.”

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.