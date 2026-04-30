Hexure Offers Real-Time Case Status Visibility and Enhanced Post-Issue Servicing in FireLight Through Expanded DTCC Partnership

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hexure, a leading player in AI-powered sales automation solutions for the insurance and financial services industry, today announced the addition of case status visibility and enhanced post-issue servicing in its FireLight platform through an expanded partnership with The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), the premier post-trade market infrastructure for the global financial services industry. FireLight now provides broader access to DTCC Insurance & Retirement Solutions (I&RS) offerings, so advisors and operations teams can track activity and complete servicing steps in one workflow. Users can access DTCC’s Activity Status Tracking (ACT), which provides real-time visibility into case progress and In‑Force Transactions (IFT), which streamlines in-force requests, alongside Producer Authorization, which helps validate and manage producer credentials as part of the workflow.

For many firms, case status updates and in-force requests require navigating multiple systems, emails, and phone calls. This creates delays, increases service costs, and takes time away from serving clients.

With FireLight’s access to DTCC’s I&RS offerings, advisors can now initiate common financial and non-financial requests, including fund transfers, withdrawals, investment updates, policy updates, first notice of loss, brokerage account linking, advisor of record, distributor of record, and more, on one platform. These services, along with FireLight’s existing I&RS Producer Authorization access, reduce manual effort and ensure an efficient and streamlined sales and servicing process.

“Our goal is to remove uncertainty and unnecessary handoffs across the sales and servicing lifecycle,” said Eric Opiela, VP of Product Management at Hexure. “FireLight is the industry’s only unified, multi-line-of-business, end-to-end sales platform. With case visibility and expanded post-issue servicing integrated into FireLight, advisors spend less time chasing updates and more time serving clients. Carriers and distributors can speed turnaround and deliver a more consistent experience from submission through ongoing support.”

“Across the insurance and retirement industry, there’s a clear shift to collaborating toward a more efficient ecosystem,” said Jeanann Smith, Head of DTCC Insurance & Retirement Solutions. “The implementation of these services enables firms to do business faster with fewer manual touchpoints and more confidence at every step, validating that our solutions are fundamental to advancing an industry-wide digital approach and framework.”

With activity status in FireLight, firms access case updates directly from carriers to distributors and advisors, reducing follow-up inquiries and increasing confidence in case progress after submission. The addition of in-force transactions further strengthens FireLight’s post-issue servicing by enabling advisors to submit requests using standardized data, prefilled information, and eSignature. Combined with in-force transactions, these capabilities support faster, more transparent follow-through from request to completion, and a more consistent sales and servicing experience.

“FireLight’s continued evolution reinforces its role as a unified sales platform for insurance sales and post-issue support,” Opiela added. “At Hexure, we’re taking a digital-first approach to expand FireLight’s connectivity across the ecosystem. We’re building a more connected, consistent experience from sale through servicing, and creating new opportunities for carriers, distributors, and advisors to work in one workflow with greater transparency for everyone involved.”

About Hexure

Hexure is a trusted leader in digital and AI-powered sales automation solutions for insurance, financial services, and wealth management. We help carriers and distributors transform how they sell and service products with technology that accelerates submissions, speeds time to market, and delivers fully digital, compliant workflows. Hexure’s solutions improve accuracy, eliminate paper processes, and drive revenue growth. With proven expertise and a commitment to innovation, Hexure’s integrated AI-driven capabilities deliver smarter experiences and greater efficiency, helping carriers and distributors stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market. Learn more at hexure.com.

About DTCC

With over 50 years of experience, DTCC is the premier post-trade market infrastructure for the global financial services industry. From 20 locations around the world, DTCC, through its subsidiaries, automates, centralizes, and standardizes the processing of financial transactions, mitigating risk, increasing transparency, enhancing performance and driving efficiency for thousands of broker/dealers, custodian banks and asset managers. Industry owned and governed, the firm innovates purposefully, simplifying the complexities of clearing, settlement, asset servicing, transaction processing, trade reporting and data services across asset classes, bringing enhanced resilience and soundness to existing financial markets while advancing the digital asset ecosystem. In 2025, DTCC’s subsidiaries processed securities transactions valued at U.S. $4.7 quadrillion and its depository subsidiary provided custody and asset servicing for securities issues from over 150 countries and territories valued at U.S. $114 trillion. DTCC’s Global Trade Repository service, through locally registered, licensed, or approved trade repositories, processes more than 25 billion messages annually. To learn more, please visit us at www.dtcc.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.