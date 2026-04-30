Wicked Saints Launches World Reborn, Turning Narrative Gameplay into Real-World Action

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wicked Saints Studios, a Female and Black-led game studio backed by Riot Games, announces the launch date of World Reborn, the world’s 1st adventure activism game. World Reborn is an interactive story game with real-world quests. Players don’t just play the hero; they become one, spreading kindness on and offline. On May 14, 2026, the full Saga 1 version will launch on iOS App Store and Google Play Store in partnership with Discord, Crisis Text Line, and Starlight Children’s Foundation.

“Wicked Saints was created to tackle rising hate, division, and escalating violence in the US and across the world,” says Jessica Murrey, CEO and Co-Founder of Wicked Saints. “We're using gameplay to train young heroes to attack the problem, not each other–so they can heal the world, together.”

Prior to founding Wicked Saints, Murrey trained young activists and movement leaders all over the world, while her co-founder, Alicia Clifton, conducted groundbreaking research into the cognitive roots of behavior. They teamed up with Daphne Larose-Molapo, a former Technical Lead for Pokémon GO, along with the best talent in gaming and entertainment.

Together, Wicked Saints employs the same game mechanics that build mastery and power in game worlds to activate Gen Z in the real world. Backed by behavioral science, positive psychology, and designed to boost your self-belief, Wicked Saints' flagship World Reborn will prove that you’re already strong.

World Reborn is a real-world activation platform wrapped in the immersive experience of a story game. It blends fantasy narrative gameplay with real-life changemakers to deliver bite-sized actions to help Gen Z improve their wellbeing, relationships, and world. Players can receive in-game currency and real-world rewards from brand partners for making real-world change.

“At Discord, we know how important empathy and active listening are to building meaningful connections online,” said Patricia Noel, Global Lead of Mental Health & Wellbeing at Discord. “We’re proud to partner with Wicked Saints Studios on the upcoming launch of World Reborn, including a new experience centered on these skills, and helping players build and practice them in a fun, interactive way.”

A limited-content pilot was released last spring for 8 weeks on iOS. The pilot demonstrated that World Reborn can activate players for good, with 97% of players saying the real-world quests “made them feel good.” World Reborn also activated its players for brand partners, with an average 31% click-through rate for pilot partners e.l.f. Beauty and Discord. With over 22K installs, the pilot scored 4.8 stars in the App store.

During the pilot period, World Reborn activated over 8,000 players to write custom notes to hospitalized children, delivered by pilot partner Starlight Children's Foundation.

“Hospitalization can be a very scary and lonely experience for children. These uplifting messages deliver happiness and light in stressful situations,” said Adam Garone, CEO of Starlight Children’s Foundation. “We’re honored to partner on this initiative and look forward to spreading more joy through this gaming experience.”

The full launch coming May 14 will be released on iOS and Android in the US, UK, and Canada. The full version of the game includes a complete Saga 1 with 13 episodes dropping weekly along with additional new content and features, including new gameplay, a diverse avatar system, and a new IRL quest sponsored by Discord.

World Reborn also partners with creators as trainers who provide tips, backed by research and their own stories, to improve players’ lives and world. Current creator partners include WNBA champion Aerial Powers, LOVB professional volleyball player Kimberly Drewniok, Founder and CEO of Black Girl Gamers Jay-Ann Lopez, and Twitch streamer Natalie (TheMayhemMermaid).

From intergenerational quests to campaigns that combat bullying and support youth empowerment, Wicked Saints Studios crafts experiences designed to leave a measurable impact on players, families, and communities.

About Wicked Saints

Wicked Saints is the Black female-led video game studio that employs behavioral technology to empower Gen Z to build real-life skills. First to emerge from Niantic’s (makers of Pokémon GO) BDI incubator, Wicked Saints’ flagship game, World Reborn, blends the “real” and “digital” worlds, so players’ mastery of in-game skills can be used to create real change in their lives and communities. With experience inside and outside of gaming, the Wicked Saints team is world-class in their fields; grassroots campaign building and behavioral science expertise complement Emmy award-winning writing with gaming design and artistry from legacies like Entergalactic, Love Death + Robots, Pokémon Go, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Marvel, Square Enix, Zynga, EA, and more. Wicked Saints has already captured the attention of high-profile investors such as Reid Hoffman, Riot Games, 1Up, Precursor, Bronze, and OVF.

About Discord

Discord is the communications platform that enables you to build meaningful connections around the joy of playing games through voice, video and text features. As a communications platform purposely built for people who play multiplayer games, Discord has a highly engaged community of +200 million monthly active users. Headquartered in San Francisco, Discord is free to download at Discord.com with an optional subscription offering called Nitro that offers enhanced streaming and customization features.

About Crisis Text Line

Crisis Text Line is a global mental health organization dedicated to supporting people in their most difficult moments. The nonprofit focuses on crisis intervention and prevention, providing free, 24/7, confidential mental health support in English and Spanish through a text-based platform that meets people where they are. We pair human connection with scalable technology, research, and partnerships to strengthen mental health systems and drive lasting change. Since its launch in 2013, Crisis Text Line has supported over 12 million conversations in the United States and more than 17 million globally together with its affiliates in Canada, the UK and Ireland. Simply text HELLO to 741741 to reach a live volunteer Crisis Counselor. Additional information is available at www.crisistextline.org.

About Starlight Children’s Foundation

Hospital stays can be lonely, stressful, and scary. That’s why Starlight exists. Founded in 1982, Starlight Children’s Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization that aims to deliver happiness to seriously ill children and their families through vital programs that impact millions of kids annually. Donor-funded and offered free of charge to hospitals and families, Starlight programs unleash the power of play, empowering kids with a renewed sense of optimism, resilience, and courage. Starlight is a top-rated charity committed to the equitable allocation of programs to its nationwide hospital network. Learn more at starlight.org and follow Starlight on social media @starlightchildrensfoundation.