Shift4 Partners with Chicago Cubs to Power Commerce at Iconic Wrigley Field

CHICAGO & CENTER VALLEY, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shift4 (NYSE:FOUR), a global leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, has partnered with the Chicago Cubs to power the fan experience at Wrigley Field, one of Major League Baseball's most iconic ballparks.

Shift4 will provide a comprehensive commerce ecosystem at Wrigley Field, processing payments for food & beverage concessions, retail sales, and Gallagher Way, the entertainment district adjacent to the historic ballpark. From the first pitch to the last out, Shift4’s end-to-end solutions will deliver a seamless experience for Cubs fans while streamlining operations across multiple revenue streams.

“We are thrilled to team up with Shift4 to power purchases at Wrigley Field on gamedays and beyond,” said Cubs Senior Director of Hospitality and Retail Brad Johnson. “Shift4 shares our unwavering commitment to delivering an exceptional and seamless fan experience, and this partnership is another way we’re delivering on that promise to our fans.”

“Partnering with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field represents a milestone moment for Shift4,” said Dustin Alpert, Shift4’s Head of Sports & Entertainment. “We’re excited to deliver world-class commerce technology to this historic venue. From grabbing a hot dog at the concession stand to purchasing a jersey, our integrated solutions will enhance every aspect of the fan experience.”

Shift4 provides sports and entertainment venues with a unified commerce ecosystem including a wide range of payments technologies and integrations to deliver a seamless ordering and payment experience while simplifying operations for venue operators.

Shift4's integrated commerce solutions are used by every major professional sports league as well as colleges, entertainment venues, and many other business verticals, transforming the way fans and guests shop, order, and pay. To learn more, visit shift4.com/sports-entertainment.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) powers the experience economy, enabling businesses to deliver the moments that matter. Transforming how people shop, dine, stay, and play, Shift4’s commerce technology allows for a seamless experience at any scale. From your neighborhood restaurant to the world’s largest event venues, Shift4 handles billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses around the world. For more information, visit shift4.com.

About the Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs franchise, a charter member of Major League Baseball’s National League since 1876, has won the National League pennant 17 times and was the first team to win back-to-back World Series titles in the 1907 and 1908 seasons. In 2016, the Chicago Cubs made history again when the team won its first World Series in 108 years, ending the longest championship drought in North American sports. Known for its ivy-covered outfield walls, hand-operated scoreboard and famous Marquee, iconic Wrigley Field has been the home of the Chicago Cubs since 1916 and is the second oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball. In 2009, the Ricketts family assumed ownership of the Chicago Cubs. The organization’s three main goals are: Win the World Series, Create the World’s Best Guest Experience and Be a Good Neighbor. For more information, visit cubs.com.