NIQ and Ulta Beauty Announce Strategic Data Sharing Collaboration

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NielsenIQ (NYSE: NIQ), a leading consumer intelligence company, and Ulta Beauty, the largest U.S. specialty beauty retailer, today announced a strategic data sharing collaboration to expand industry visibility into the U.S. beauty marketplace and strengthen decision-making for brands and retailers.

Under the agreement, Ulta Beauty will share sales data for inclusion in NIQ’s forthcoming Full View™ of Beauty channel, significantly enhancing omnichannel measurement across prestige and mass beauty and wellness. In addition, Ulta Beauty will leverage NIQ as a primary beauty insights panel provider, using NIQ’s Omnishopper and Digital Purchases solutions to support enterprise-wide insights and analytics. The collaboration brings together Ulta Beauty’s scale, leadership, and deep consumer connection with NIQ’s industry-leading measurement and behavioral intelligence, delivering a more complete, actionable understanding of how beauty consumers shop brands, categories, and channels.

NIQ’s Full View™ of Beauty integrates retail measurement with consumer level insights to provide a comprehensive view of what consumers buy, where they shop, and why. Ulta Beauty’s participation further expands coverage and depth within the channel, sharpening visibility into beauty, one of retail’s most dynamic and influential categories.

As Ulta Beauty’s primary beauty insights panel provider, NIQ will power shopper insights through Omnishopper, which reflects consumers’ total trip behavior across online and offline environments as captured by the world’s largest consumer panel with 250,000 highly engaged panelists. This is complemented by Digital Purchases, which provides granular visibility into e-commerce transactions. Together, these leading solutions support a more comprehensive understanding of evolving shopper journeys across physical stores, digital platforms, and emerging touchpoints.

“As the largest specialty beauty retailer in the U.S., Ulta Beauty plays a defining role in where the category is headed,” said Jacqueline Flam, Managing Director, Beauty & Health, NIQ. “This collaboration accelerates our mission to democratize access to beauty data, giving brands of every size the clarity and confidence to turn insight into action through NIQ’s Full View™ of Beauty.”

For beauty brands, the collaboration represents a meaningful expansion in access to high-quality, actionable intelligence, helping brands of all sizes inform assortment strategy, accelerate innovation, optimize go-to-market plans, and make faster, more confident decisions in a complex and competitive marketplace.

“Ulta Beauty is a leading authority on beauty and consumer trends, informed by our nearly 47 million loyalty members and unmatched insight into how consumers discover, explore and shop the category,” said Lauren Brindley, Chief Merchandising Officer, Ulta Beauty. “Our collaboration with NIQ will help translate that insight into smarter decisions for our business and our brand partners, reinforcing our commitment to building brands and driving growth across the beauty ecosystem.”

FAQs

What is the NIQ and Ulta Beauty data-sharing collaboration?

The collaboration is a strategic data-sharing agreement in which Ulta Beauty will share sales data for inclusion in NIQ’s Full View™ of Beauty, expanding industry visibility into the U.S. beauty marketplace and strengthening decision-making for brands and retailers.

What does it mean that NIQ is Ulta Beauty’s “primary beauty insights panel provider”?

Ulta Beauty will use NIQ’s Omnishopper and Digital Purchases solutions to support enterprise-wide analytics and insight generation, helping the company better understand shopper behavior across physical stores, digital platforms and emerging touchpoints.

How does Ulta Beauty’s participation enhance NIQ’s Full View™ of Beauty?

Ulta Beauty’s sales data expands the coverage, depth, and omnichannel measurement within NIQ’s Full View™ of Beauty, providing clearer visibility across prestige and mass beauty and wellness, including insights into what consumers buy, where they shop, and how purchasing behavior is evolving.

What benefits does this collaboration deliver for beauty brands?

The expanded data set enables beauty brands of all sizes to access high-quality, actionable intelligence to inform assortment strategy, accelerate innovation, optimize go-to-market planning, and make faster, more confident decisions in a complex and competitive beauty landscape.

About NIQ

NielsenIQ (NYSE: NIQ) is a leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete and trusted understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. By combining an unmatched global data footprint and granular consumer and retail measurement with decades of AI modeling expertise, NIQ builds decision systems that help companies turn complex data into confident action.

With operations in more than 90 countries, NIQ covers approximately 82% of the world’s population and more than $7.4 trillion in global consumer spend. Through cloud-based platforms, advanced analytics and AI-driven insights, NIQ delivers The Full View™—helping brands and retailers understand what consumers buy, why they buy it, and what to do next.

For more information, please visit www.niq.com.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) is the largest specialty beauty retailer in the U.S. and a leading destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, wellness and salon services. Since opening its first store in 1990, Ulta Beauty has grown to more than 1,500 stores across the U.S. and redefined beauty retail by bringing together All Things Beauty. All in One Place®. With an expansive product assortment, professional salon services, and its beloved Ulta Beauty Rewards loyalty program, the company delivers seamless, personalized experiences across stores, Ulta.com and the Ulta Beauty App – where the possibilities are truly beautiful. Ulta Beauty is also expanding its presence internationally through its subsidiary, Space NK, a luxury beauty retailer operating in the U.K. and Ireland, its joint venture in Mexico, and its franchise in the Middle East. For more information, visit www.ulta.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release regarding NIQ’s and Ulta Beauty’s strategic collaboration may contain forward-looking statements regarding anticipated consumer behaviors, market trends, and industry developments. These statements reflect current expectations and projections based on available data, historical patterns, and various assumptions. Words such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “believes,” “forecasts” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future outcomes and are subject to inherent uncertainties, including changes in consumer preferences, economic conditions, technological advancements, and competitive dynamics. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. While we strive to base our insights on reliable data and sound methodologies, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, except to the extent required by applicable law.

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