Museum of Science and Mystic River Watershed Association Honored with 2026 Boston Climate Leader Award for Research and Innovation

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Museum of Science, in partnership with the Mystic River Watershed Association, has been selected as a recipient of the 2026 Boston Climate Leader Awards in the Community Organization category for Research and Innovation. The award recognizes the organizations’ groundbreaking work engaging communities in climate research and advancing understanding of extreme heat as an environmental justice issue.

"Together, we are helping to build a more equitable and climate-resilient Boston." - David Sittenfeld, Director of the Center for the Environment at the Museum of Science Share

Through innovative citizen science initiatives such as Wicked Hot Boston and Wicked Hot Mystic, the Museum of Science has activated residents across Greater Boston to collect hyperlocal temperature data during extreme heat events. Participants gathered data on foot, by bike, and by car, helping to reveal stark disparities in how heat is experienced across neighborhoods. These findings provided critical data that helped inform the City of Boston’s Heat Plan, which prioritizes neighborhoods including Chinatown, Dorchester, East Boston, Mattapan, and Roxbury.

“The Museum of Science is honored to receive this recognition alongside our partners at the Mystic River Watershed Association,” said David Sittenfeld, Director of the Center for the Environment at the Museum of Science. “Our work is rooted in the belief that communities should not only have access to climate science, but also play an active role in shaping and implementing solutions. Together, we are helping to build a more equitable and climate-resilient Boston.”

The Museum of Science and the Mystic River Watershed Association were recognized by Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston’s Environment, Energy, and Open Space Cabinet during the Boston Climate Leader Awards ceremony on April 28 at View Boston.

“The data we collected with the Museum of Science kickstarted a years-long effort to work directly with residents to combat extreme heat,” said Marissa Zampino, Community Organizing Manager for the Mystic River Watershed Association. “We worked with resident leaders from across the watershed to teach people about extreme heat and ask what changes communities wanted to see to address the problem. It’s been really exciting to see these solutions — shaded bus stops, pergolas, splash pads, and of course trees — start to go in the ground this year!”

Beyond research, the Museum of Science continues to serve as a convener and leader in climate engagement. Through inclusive programming, exhibits, and public events, the Museum is expanding access to climate education and fostering a more diverse and representative climate movement.

The Museum is also advancing sustainability through its ongoing net-zero renovation, positioning its campus as a living laboratory for climate innovation and building decarbonization. The project will offer opportunities for public learning and collaboration, further reinforcing the Museum’s role as a hub for climate leadership.

For more information about the Museum of Science’s climate initiatives, visit mos.org.

To learn more about the Mystic River Watershed Association, visit mysticriver.org.

About the Museum of Science

As science and technology increasingly shape our lives, the Museum of Science strives to equip and inspire everyone to use science for the global good. Among the world’s largest science centers and New England’s most attended cultural institution, we reach over 300 million people a year—at Science Park and in museums around the world, in classrooms, and online. Established in 1830, the Museum is home to such iconic attractions as the Theater of Electricity, the Charles Hayden Planetarium, and the Mugar Omni Theater. The Museum influences formal and informal STEM education through research and national advocacy, as a strong community partner and loyal educator resource, and as a leader in universal design, developing exhibits and programming accessible to all. Learn more at mos.org.

About the Mystic River Watershed Association

The Mystic River Watershed Association (MyRWA) builds shared solutions so that all people, no matter who you are or where you live across the Mystic River Watershed, have safe and easy access to nature and a healthy environment. MyRWA believes that understanding the roots of current inequity, access to information, and opportunities to learn about the natural world empower us all to work together for a better future in the Mystic.