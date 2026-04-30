Accenture Invests in Netomi to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of Agentic AI for Customer Experience

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has made an investment, through Accenture Ventures, in Netomi, a leading customer experience AI platform company. As part of this investment, Accenture and Netomi are entering into a strategic partnership to help enterprises reinvent customer experience using agentic AI systems. This investment and partnership will further expand Accenture’s customer experience and service capabilities and embed Netomi’s agentic AI platform directly into existing technologies and customer touchpoints without operational disruption.

As organizations face rising customer expectations and an increasing volume of support requests, the demand for smarter, more efficient service has become more critical than before. A recent Accenture report revealed that 87% of the respondents are likely to avoid a brand after just a single negative experience. Netomi’s platform is specifically designed to help organizations respond to customers with precision and speed, and free human agents to focus on complex, meaningful interactions.

At the core of Netomi’s technology is its conversational AI platform with a no-code orchestration layer that helps companies operate through a coordinated system of AI agents anticipating needs, taking action, and rewiring how companies serve, adapt, and grow. When armed with shared context and goals, these agents can drive measurable business impact across multiple channels, while maintaining governance and brand compliance.

“Agentic AI is opening an entirely new chapter for customer experience,” said Ndidi Oteh, CEO, Accenture Song. “One where brands can respond with greater empathy, consistency and intelligence at every touchpoint. Netomi’s platform doesn’t just make service faster; it strengthens the connection between people and the brands they trust. Together, we’re empowering our clients to reinvent how they serve their customers – seamlessly, responsibly and at scale – so they can grow with confidence in an era of continuous change.”

Netomi’s AI is designed to operate across a wide range of customer interactions—from resolving common requests to handling complex, multi-step workflows—enabling enterprises to deliver relevant, personalized experiences and fast resolutions.

“Our clients are looking for ways to deliver faster, more consistent customer service without increasing operational complexity,” said John Bolze global AI solutions lead at Accenture Song. “Netomi’s enterprise-ready agentic AI platform stands out because it acts as an intelligent extension of the human agents, improving response times and enhancing overall performance.”

“By partnering with Accenture, we’re equipping the firm that designs, implements, and operates customer experience inside the world’s largest enterprises with direct access to the Netomi platform—along with the playbooks and training that enable deployment at scale," said Puneet Mehta, founder and CEO of Netomi. “Bringing the two together creates an end-to-end system for transforming customer experience with AI—and will define the standard for how that transformation happens going forward.”

Jeffrey Katzenberg, Managing Partner of WndrCo and Board Director of Netomi shared, “Netomi is the rare company that actually delivers on the promise of enterprise AI—at scale and in the moments that matter most. There is no more fitting lead investor for this round than Accenture, the firm that understands enterprise complexity better than anyone on earth.”

Accenture continues to identify relevant investments and partnerships that bring the power of AI to customer experiences. Through investment in Netomi, Accenture is expanding its commitment to bring powerful, secure, and scalable AI-driven solutions to clients, enabling them to adapt, grow and gain competitive advantage in a rapidly changing environment.

Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading solutions and services company that helps the world’s leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed across the enterprise, bringing together the talent of our approximately 786,000 people, our proprietary assets and platforms, and deep ecosystem relationships. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. Through our Reinvention Services we bring together our capabilities across strategy, consulting, technology, operations, Song and Industry X with our deep industry expertise to create and deliver solutions and services for our clients. Our purpose is to deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity, and we measure our success by the 360° value we create for all our stakeholders. Visit us at accenture.com.

About Netomi

Netomi is the enterprise agentic CX platform built for the world's most complex environments. Global brands including United Airlines, Paramount, and DraftKings leverage Netomi to interact with their customers across chat, email, and voice. Netomi is building the intelligence layer for the digital experience — so that every brand can deliver the effortless, outcome-driven experiences their customers deserve. For more information, visit www.netomi.com.

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