RCA Brand Returning to NASCAR in Three-Race Partnership With Spire Motorsports

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RCA, one of America’s most recognized consumer electronics brands, is returning to the NASCAR Cup Series with a three-race partnership with Spire Motorsports during the 2026 season, sponsoring the No. 71 car driven by Michael McDowell.

RCA Brand Returning to NASCAR in Select Upcoming Races Share

The agreement marks RCA’s re-entry into motorsports and reflects the brand’s broader strategy to expand visibility, strengthen consumer engagement, and build new retail and licensing opportunities across the U.S.

RCA will debut on McDowell’s Chevrolet Camaro during NASCAR’s All-Star Race weekend, May 15–17, at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway. The NASCAR All-Star Race will air live on FS1 Sunday, May 17, at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Additional races featuring the RCA brand are scheduled for September 19 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway and October 5 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

“This partnership is a strategic step forward for RCA as we continue to grow our presence in the U.S. market,” said Tony Bozzini, President of RCA. “NASCAR offers a powerful platform to connect with a highly engaged audience, and Spire Motorsports provides the right partner to help us bring the RCA brand back to racing in a meaningful way.”

RCA branding will be featured on McDowell’s No. 71 entry and integrated throughout the team’s operations, including on communications headsets, highlighting the brand’s legacy in connectivity and performance technology.

“Our Spire Motorsports team has been working so hard these last few months to bring in new partners, and RCA is a great fit,” said McDowell. “Our sport relies on communication, and the RCA brand has a deep history of keeping people connected. I am excited to wear the red and white RCA colors and represent the brand and its values on and off the track. I’m especially looking forward to the race at Talladega later this fall. We started on the pole last October and led for a lot of laps. We expect to bring that same speed this year with the RCA colors on our No. 71 Chevrolet.”

RCA previously competed in NASCAR through a partnership with Cale Yarborough Motorsports, earning a notable victory at the Pepsi 400.

Founded in 1919, RCA continues to deliver innovative consumer electronics through a global network of partners, spanning a full range of consumer electronics products in television, audio, appliances, and more.

About RCA:

RCA is one of the most recognized names in the electronics industry, delivering innovative and reliable technology that has been entertaining families for over 100 years. Consumers throughout the world depend on the RCA brand to provide products and services that feature the latest technology and design, are easy to use, and deliver the highest value and longevity. Generations of families continue to rely on the RCA brand for their home entertainment and lifestyle. RCA is a global trademark of established, Inc.

About Spire Motorsports:

Spire Motorsports fields full-time entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing.

The team, co-owned by longtime NASCAR industry executive Jeff Dickerson and TWG Motorsports CEO Dan Towriss, earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado its first NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came April 27, 2026, when Carson Hocevar earned his inaugural Cup Series win in the Jack Links 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

In 2026, Spire Motorsports campaigns the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Nos. 7 and 77 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The Mooresville, N.C., organization will also field the No. 77 410 sprint car in Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing competition.