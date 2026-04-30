THX Ltd. Tributes New Era of Immersive Entertainment Innovation with Debut of its 2026 THX Deep Note

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--THX Ltd., the legendary audio and visual fidelity company founded by Hollywood creative greats such as George Lucas, today announced the launch of its first new trailer since the iconic Genesis THX® Deep Note. The new trailer blends the nostalgia of THX’s cinematic origins with the theme of cutting-edge innovation, honoring the company’s mission to ensure entertainment is experienced exactly as the creators intended. The trailer pays homage to THX’s foundational role in elevating the Star Wars moviegoing experience and embraces the brand’s four-decade connection to creativity, imagination, and technical excellence. With a new visual identity and a meticulously composed soundscape, it delivers the emotional resonance THX fans anticipate as the moment the signature crescendo begins.

THX Deep Note 2026 - SPARK. Sparking imagination and innovation, THX continues to innovate for entertainment enjoyment as celebrated in this new Trailer. Share

“As entertainment evolves, so does the role THX plays in bringing a creator’s full vision to audiences,” said Tuyen Pham, chief executive officer of THX Ltd. and veteran immersive audio innovator. “This trailer honors our legacy while embracing a future for open technology format standards for broader access for creators and deeper enjoyment by the audience. By releasing the Trailer in HDR10+ and Eclipsa Audio, we are empowering more storytellers, artists, and technologists to build extraordinary experiences that reach fans exactly as intended—faithfully, powerfully, and without compromise, with technology accessible to all via open standards of excellence and fidelity.”

The trailer’s artistic approach symbolizes imagination taking form, an audiovisual journey that “sparks” from THX’s early innovations and media playback standards. It celebrates the endless creative possibility of today’s entertainment landscape, across all devices everywhere from concert venue, to cinema, to home theaters and gaming dens to mobile entertainment on mobile computing devices enjoyed over headsets.

“THX was built on the idea that technical rigor and artistic ambition go hand in hand,” said Grace Qaqundah, senior vice president, THX Ltd. “Spark is a tribute to our history and a beacon for what lies ahead. We are thrilled to share it with audiences around the world as a spark of what’s possible when imagination meets high fidelity.”

Importantly, this is the first THX trailer ever released in open standards technical formats: HDR10+ for video and Eclipsa Audio for sound. The move underscores THX’s commitment to open standard technology ecosystems that enables broad creator adoption and high-fidelity experiences across theaters, home entertainment, gaming platforms, and certified devices. Samsung TVs are the early adopters of Eclipsa Audio, and HDR10+ is well on its way to becoming the industry standard for crisp, clear visuals with more than 20,000 devices already certified. These include computer monitors, projectors, automotive displays, tablets and mobile phones, OTT devices, AVR and Blu Ray devices, and TVs from such major brands as Samsung, Panasonic, JVC, Xiaomi, TCL, Hisense, and Skyworth.

The new THX Deep Note trailer is available on THX YouTube here: https://youtu.be/c4-VLk03lQk.

Spark is also expected to debut at THX® Certified Cinemas in the second half of this year, as well as across displays of THX brand partners, and on THX Certified devices.

A behind-the-scenes video on the making of the Trailer will be released later this year to focus on the talents brought to this Trailer’s creation from filmmaker Michael Coleman, and the incredible thematic musical score by cinematic composer Joseph Trapanese.

About HDR10+ and Eclipsa Audio here and here. THX also recently announced its audio and video technology laboratory in Shenzhen, China has been named an Authorized Test Center for both HDR10+ and Eclipsa Audio certifications for consumer electronics and home theater devices. More about this here.

About THX Ltd.

Founded in 1983 by filmmaker George Lucas, THX Ltd. today continues to excel at empowering great entertainment experiences. The company provides innovative modern technologies and the assurance of superior audio and visual fidelity that truthfully delivers the artist’s vision. THX offerings go beyond studios and cinemas to consumer electronics, content, automotive systems, and live entertainment. Its THX® Spatial Audio and patent rich THX AAA™ audio technologies, and world-class THX® Certification standards, help THX partners bring premium entertainment enjoyment to market in the cinema, home, and mobile lifestyle electronics. For more information, visit THX.com, find us on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

About HDR10+ Technologies, LLC

HDR10+ Technologies, LLC develops specifications for HDR10+ applications and operates a certification, licensing, and logo program. The technology is currently utilized, on a royalty-free basis, by numerous adopters, including source providers, display manufacturers, SoC fabricators, GPU makers, content/gaming companies, and tool vendors. To learn more about the HDR10+ consortium, license, and logo program, please visit: www.hdr10plus.org/.

About Eclipsa Audio

Eclipsa Audio is based on Immersive Audio Model and Formats (IAMF), an audio format developed by Google, Samsung, and other key contributors within the Alliance for Open Media (AOM) and released under the AOM royalty-free license. Because IAMF is open source, Eclipsa Audio files can be created by anyone using freely available audio tools, which supports a wide variety of workflows. More about Eclipsa Audio here.

THX, THX Spatial Audio, THX Deep Note, THX Certification, and the THX Logo are the property of THX Ltd., registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks and copyrights, including HDR10+, and Eclipsa Audio, are the property of their respective owners.