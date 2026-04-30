UberDoc Health Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with XY.AI Labs to Expand Physician Network and Advance AI-Driven Practice Support

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UberDoc Health Technologies Corp. (CSE: APPT | FSE: 4KL0), the direct-pay healthcare marketplace for specialty care, today announced a formal partnership with XY.AI Labs, an agentic AI platform purpose-built for healthcare operations. The partnership will give independent and small-group practices on UberDoc's network a direct path to XY.AI Labs' suite of AI agents, connecting physicians who are ready to integrate AI into their operations with a vetted, trusted platform to do it.

Under the agreement, XY.AI Labs will introduce UberDoc to physicians within its network as an alternative to insurance-dependent revenue. UberDoc, in turn, will connect its physician network, which includes more than 5,000 specialists across all 50 states, with XY.AI Labs' suite of AI agents, providing a curated, vetted path forward for practices ready to integrate AI into their operations in a strategic and measurable way. Rather than leaving physicians to navigate an overwhelming and unvetted AI marketplace alone, UberDoc will serve as a trusted guide at this critical stage of adoption.

Healthcare's administrative burden costs the U.S. $1.5 trillion annually , and the pressure falls hardest on small and independent practices(1). Nearly half of all clinicians report burnout, while primary care visits now average just six minutes. Both companies are building toward the same underserved segment: the independent physician who delivers the majority of care in this country but lacks the infrastructure of large health systems.

XY.AI Labs' platform automates the most time-consuming workflows in practice operations, including scheduling, insurance verification, prior authorization, medical coding, and billing support, acting as an intelligent digital staff member that reduces manual workload and improves clinical productivity. UberDoc provides these same practices with direct access to a transparent, patient-pay specialist marketplace, eliminating insurance gatekeeping and generating incremental revenue without additional administrative overhead.

Physician adoption of AI has more than doubled in three years, climbing from 38% in 2023 to 81% in 2026(2). A Doximity study of more than 3,000 physicians across 15 specialties found 37% of physicians reported using AI at least daily, with only 5% saying they are not interested in using AI.(3).

Yet adoption does not equal confidence. Physicians' uncertainty about AI has fallen from 18% to 9% since 2024, and 76% now believe AI tools give them an advantage in caring for patients, but 92% want more education and training before they feel equipped to make sound decisions (2). A majority of private physicians already consider AI to be, or soon to be, the standard of care, but the path to responsible integration remains unclear for most small practices(4).

The policy environment is accelerating alongside adoption. In January 2026, Utah launched the first state-approved program in the country allowing an AI system to legally participate in medical decision-making for prescription renewals, operating within a regulatory sandbox framework with results intended to inform future state and federal policy (5). Proposed federal legislation, including the Healthy Technology Act of 2025, signals growing Congressional interest in formalizing AI's role in clinical workflows. For UberDoc and XY.AI Labs, the opportunity is clear: physicians are ready to move, but they want trusted partners to guide them.

"The physicians on our platform are asking the same question as everyone else in healthcare right now: how do I use AI without getting it wrong? Our partnership with XY.AI Labs gives them a real answer," said Sean Kearney, Chief Executive Officer, UberDoc. "These are proven tools, built specifically for independent practices. At the same time, XY.AI Labs' physician community is exactly who UberDoc was built for, providers who want more control over how they practice and how they get paid."

Sam De Brouwer, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, XY.AI Labs said, "Independent practices are the backbone of American healthcare, and they deserve the same access to powerful, intelligent tools as large health systems. At XY.AI Labs, we built our platform for exactly this community, and partnering with UberDoc gives our physicians a trusted, physician-first resource as they take those next steps. Direct pay is a natural fit for practices reclaiming their independence, and we want to make sure every physician we work with has the guidance and support to make AI work for them, not the other way around."

The partnership between XY.AI Labs and UberDoc is effective immediately. Together, the two companies are moving quickly to serve the independent physicians who need these solutions most.

About UberDoc

UberDoc (CSE: APPT | FSE: 4KL0) is an innovative healthcare marketplace connecting patients with top physicians with no referral, no insurance barriers, and no hidden costs. Founded by a physician, UberDoc empowers patients to access care quickly and affordably from more than 55 specialties while giving doctors greater control over their time, revenue, and practice growth. UberDoc is not owned by, affiliated with, or sponsored by Uber Technologies, Inc. The company is registered in Vancouver, B.C., with its U.S. operations in Boston, MA.

For more information, visit www.uber-docs.com or invest.uber-docs.com

About XY.AI Labs

XY.AI Labs is an AI-native company building agentic AI infrastructure for healthcare operations, focused on the small and mid-sized organizations that make up the long tail of the healthcare system. Its platform combines AI agents with orchestration and intelligence layers to automate workflows across revenue cycle, patient operations, and administrative systems. Designed for fragmented environments, XY.AI integrates with existing systems and uses a proprietary multimodal browser agent where APIs are unavailable.

Co-founded by Lamara De Brouwer and Sam De Brouwer, the company addresses inefficient, manual operations by delivering real-world automation with human-in-the-loop oversight, enabling reliable, scalable, and compliant outcomes for underserved healthcare providers and operators.

Contact at XY.AI : info@xy.ai

References:

1: XY.AI Labs, 2025

2: AMA Digital Health Survey, 2026

3: Doximity Physician AI Adoption Study, March 2026

4: IntuitionLabs, AI in Private Practice: 2025 Adoption Trends and Statistics, February 2026

5: Utah Office of Artificial Intelligence Policy, January 2026

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