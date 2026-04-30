Mound Cotton Selects DISCO as Ediscovery Provider of Choice

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DISCO (NYSE: LAW), a creator of industry-leading litigation technology, has announced an expansion of its strategic eDiscovery and AI technology partnership with Mound Cotton Wollan and Greengrass, a law firm that offers preeminent legal services across a wide array of practice areas including insurance, reinsurance, and commercial litigation.

“Mound Cotton has a long history of delivering innovative legal services and expertise to a sophisticated set of clients that prize security, technical capability and -- most of all -- results. Our partnership with DISCO helps broaden our strengths to meet their evolving needs across transactional, regulatory and highly complex matters," said Mound Cotton Wollan & Greengrass Chief Operating Officer, Matthew Bruck. “We have the luxury of being able to select the best-in-class solution, and the unanimous verdict was that DISCO AI is a dramatically better product today and that the gap will only widen in the future.”

Discovery in litigation, especially document review, can often be a cumbersome, time-consuming and costly process. As litigation data volumes grow, forward-thinking firms and organizations are adopting AI tools to streamline workflows to deliver faster, smarter, and more scalable document review.

Mound Cotton is signing a new three-year enterprise agreement making DISCO the provider of choice for eDiscovery technology across their firm, and through this ongoing collaboration they have expanded both the number of matters and the volume of data it manages on the DISCO platform.

"Our clients are facing a rapidly changing technological landscape that is increasingly being influenced by mature and scalable AI solutions,” said DISCO’s Vice President, Product Management, Devin Kani. “We are pleased to expand our relationship with Mound Cotton and enable them to leverage our industry-leading technology and professional services capabilities to support complex workflows and large data matters.”

With a strong presence in New York’s Financial District and additional locations across the U.S., Mound Cotton serves a diverse clientele. Working with DISCO has allowed the firm to shift resources away from manual review methods to help drive optimal legal service delivery and efficiencies, with defensible eDiscovery and AI-powered tools that help to augment human review without compromising precision or accuracy.

About Mound Cotton

Founded in 1933 and based in New York’s Financial District, Mound Cotton Wollan & Greengrass LLP is engaged in insurance, reinsurance, and commercial litigation and arbitration as well as corporate, securities, and commodities practices.

About DISCO

DISCO (NYSE: LAW) provides comprehensive, innovative solutions for modern litigation. We create and service an intuitive, cloud-native platform at the forefront of litigation technology, backed by the partnership of expert professional services and support. Leveraging the latest in AI to help law firms and corporations achieve smarter outcomes faster, our scalable products and tools allow customers to simplify everyday tasks and tackle complex matters at every stage of litigation. Learn more at www.csdisco.com.