DirectBooker Signs Five of the Ten Biggest Hotel Chains and Goes Live With App in ChatGPT and Connector on Claude as AI Transforms Travel Search

ARLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DirectBooker today announced supply agreements with five of the top ten global hotel chains, including BWH Hotels and Radisson Hotel Group, as well as a live app in ChatGPT and a connector on Claude, two of the world's leading consumer AI platforms. Together, these milestones bring real-time rates, availability, and inventory from brands that collectively represent more than 250 million loyalty members directly into the AI assistants consumers are using for travel planning. By surfacing member rates and direct booking benefits unavailable on online travel agencies (OTAs), DirectBooker’s integration represents a win for consumers and hotels alike.

The traditional travel search funnel is undergoing its most significant structural change since the rise of online travel agencies. Travelers are increasingly beginning their research in AI tools, and early industry data suggests billions of dollars in hotel bookings are already flowing through this new pattern — creating a rare opportunity for hotels to rebalance their distribution mix before the economics lock in.

"For twenty years, hotels have been on the defensive, watching OTAs take the top-of-funnel customer and charge 15–25% for the privilege. AI search gives the industry a rare chance to reset that dynamic — and to give travelers what they've always wanted," said Sanjay Vakil, CEO and co-founder of DirectBooker. "Better perks, better service, and more flexibility, often with the best pricing. DirectBooker makes sure those direct options show up in Claude and ChatGPT."

A Coalition of Global Hotels and Technology Partners

DirectBooker's five signed chain partners operate some of the world's most widely used hotel loyalty programs, with hundreds of millions of combined members.

"More travelers are using AI every day to plan their next trip, and at BWH® Hotels, we're committed to meeting our guests where they are. Partnering with innovative start-ups like DirectBooker allows us to move faster and test bold ideas with disruptors who are reshaping how travelers discover and engage with our brands," said Bill Ryan, Chief Technology Officer of BWH Hotels.

DirectBooker is also working with integration providers representing tens of thousands of boutique and independent hotels, including Cendyn, eviivo, Mirai, Roiback, and SiteMinder.

About DirectBooker

DirectBooker.ai connects hotels directly to AI assistants and emerging search platforms. The company was co-founded on the thesis that shifting to AI-mediated search will open a once-in-a-generation window for hotels to drive direct bookings. DirectBooker uses Model Context Protocol (MCP) to deliver real-time availability, rates, and inventory — including member rates and direct booking benefits unavailable on OTAs — to consumer AI platforms including ChatGPT and Claude. All bookings route directly to hotels' official booking channels. DirectBooker is backed by leading travel industry operators and investors.

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