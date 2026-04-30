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Jade Global Named Workday Partner

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jade Global, a premier global provider of digital transformation services and solutions, today announced it has signed a partnership agreement with Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leading provider of solutions to help organizations manage their people and money. This partnership will bring deep domain expertise across industries, including manufacturing, High-tech, healthcare, and retail. As a Workday deployment partner, Jade Global is now positioned to support clients with:

“By partnering with Workday, we are bringing our AI-led, cloud-first transformation approach to organizations looking to unlock the power of unified systems, data-driven insights, and agile processes," said Karan Yaramada, CEO of Jade Global.

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  • End-to-end deployment of Workday Human Capital Management (HCM), Workday Financial Management, Workday AI, and Workday Adaptive Planning;
  • Global delivery capabilities with near-shore and offshore teams for scalability;
  • A standardized, repeatable methodology for faster go-live and lower cost of ownership;
  • Ongoing managed services to optimize and extend Workday capabilities post-deployment.

As a Workday Partner, Jade Global has successfully delivered Workday HCM managed services projects, and this accreditation enables Jade Global to deliver full-lifecycle Workday deployment services, from strategic advisory and implementation through to ongoing managed application services. This allows organizations to realize faster time-to-value and minimize deployment risk.

“Organizations today are under increasing pressure to modernize their finance and HR operations while adopting AI,” said Karan Yaramada, CEO of Jade Global. “By partnering with Workday, we are bringing our AI-led, cloud-first transformation approach to organizations looking to unlock the power of unified systems, data-driven insights, and agile processes. Our global delivery footprint and domain depth mean we’re perfectly placed to help clients realize the full value of Workday, faster, smarter, and at scale.”

Workday Financial Management, Workday Human Capital Management (HCM), and Workday Adaptive Planning support a full range of financial and people-based processes that provide real-time operational visibility and the speed and agility to plan for and adapt to business growth and change.

About Jade Global

Jade Global is a leading digital transformation services firm specializing in cloud, data, AI, analytics, enterprise applications, and emerging technologies. With global delivery teams, Jade Global helps enterprises accelerate innovation, drive operational efficiency, and transform customer and employee experiences. Visit jadeglobal.com for more information.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Jade Global
Payal Mathur
AVP & Head of Marketing
info@jadeglobal.com

Industry:

Jade Global

Details
Headquarters: San Jose, California
CEO: Karan Yaramada
Employees: 2000+
Organization: PRI
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#workday

Contacts

Media Contact:
Jade Global
Payal Mathur
AVP & Head of Marketing
info@jadeglobal.com

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