AltaSea, USC Sea Grant Join Forces to Shape the Future of Ports and Marine Transportation

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles and the University of Southern California (USC) Sea Grant Program today launched a new partnership to accelerate innovation, workforce development, and community engagement at the intersection of ports, marine transportation, and the blue economy.

Based at the Port of Los Angeles, the partnership brings together AltaSea’s expansive 35-acre campus, innovative tenants, and workforce development programs with USC Sea Grant’s leadership in coastal research, policy, and public engagement. The collaboration will promote blue economy research and innovation, develop a skilled ocean workforce through hands-on training programs, and deliver integrated education and community outreach that connects science, industry, and coastal communities. Together, the programs will advance work aimed at helping Los Angeles and California continue to lead in building a more resilient coastal economy.

“As home to the nation’s busiest port complexes, Los Angeles is uniquely positioned to lead in developing new models for sustainable shipping, working waterfronts, clean technology, and ocean-based workforce training,” said AltaSea President & CEO Terry Tamminen. “Our partnership with USC Sea Grant helps strengthen AltaSea’s mission to bring together science, business, education, and community to build the blue economy in ways that create real opportunity and lasting environmental benefit.”

Similarly, USC Sea Grant’s “Urban Ocean” focus includes the Port of Los Angeles and Long Beach, and this partnership amplifies the program’s efforts to enhance, sustain, and protect the region’s blue and coastal economies and marine ecosystems, while supporting a skilled workforce, amid future port-related challenges, needs, and opportunities. As one of the oldest of 34 programs within the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) National Sea Grant network, USC Sea Grant has a deep history of collaboration with the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, including helping to lead the Port of Los Angeles’ 2010 visioning study that ultimately helped catalyze the creation of AltaSea.

Over the next three years, the partnership will support three core areas: strengthening relationships with maritime stakeholders in California and globally; creating new workforce development and training opportunities tied to port and marine transportation careers; and developing practical tools and strategies to help ports and working waterfronts adapt to the changing climate, changing regulations, and emerging technologies.

“Strong ports depend on strong partnerships, and AltaSea’s partnership with USC Sea Grant is a shining example of that,” said Gene Seroka, Executive Director of the Port of Los Angeles. “AltaSea’s global leadership in the blue economy, paired with USC Sea Grant’s expertise, will help move forward the bold environmental ideas that Mayor Bass and the Port share for the future of Los Angeles, our port communities, and beyond.”

Through AltaSea’s Deep Blue Decade initiative, the partnership will also connect local work in Los Angeles to a broader global network of ports and innovation communities. That effort will help identify shared challenges, foster collaboration, and expand the reach of solutions developed in Southern California.

“USC Sea Grant has a long track record of helping coastal communities and economies become more resilient and prepared for the future, and we are thrilled to partner with AltaSea to advance and support these efforts,” said Karla Heidelberg, Director of USC Sea Grant. “Our collaboration creates new and real opportunities right in the heart of the port and will help the people whose livelihoods depend on the blue economy.”

The partnership will also help expand pathways into blue economy careers for students and workers across Los Angeles County. Building on AltaSea’s leadership in initiatives such as the Blue Economy and Climate Action Pathways consortium and the Maritime Labor Training Pipeline, the collaboration will support the development of training and certificate programs in areas including sustainable port operations, alternative fuels, carbon capture for vessels, and other emerging marine transportation fields.

In addition, USC Sea Grant and AltaSea will work together to produce outreach materials and public-facing resources that translate emerging research and policy into practical guidance for maritime industry leaders, public officials, educators, and community members. Those materials will be shared through open houses, campus visits, educational programming, and public events at AltaSea.

About USC Sea Grant

USC Sea Grant is part of a national network of 34 programs administered by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Sea Grant College Program. USC Sea Grant is a federal-state-university partnership that integrates research, education, and outreach, with a specific focus on the ‘Urban Ocean’ and on solving issues arising from managing people and natural resources along an intensely urban and developed coastline.

For more information on USC Sea Grant, please visit: https://dornsife.usc.edu/uscseagrant/

About AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles

AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles, located on 35 acres at North America’s leading seaport by both container volume and cargo value, is an ocean technology campus that has become the hub for marine science, research, and education. AltaSea has 27 tenants exclusively focused on ocean innovation and research collaborations with numerous colleges and universities, including USC and UCLA – all finding solutions to climate change through the ocean. AltaSea is dedicated to accelerating scientific collaboration, advancing an emerging blue economy through business innovation and job creation, and inspiring the next generation, all for a more sustainable, just, and equitable world.

For more information on AltaSea, please visit: https://altasea.org.