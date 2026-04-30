Enghouse Networks and INVIDI Technologies Partner to Expand Addressable TV Advertising Across IP Video Environments

MARKHAM, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enghouse Networks, a global provider of telecommunications and media solutions, and INVIDI Technologies, a pioneer in addressable TV advertising, today announced a new integration that expands advanced advertising capabilities across IP video environments. The combined solution enables operators, broadcasters, and publishers to deliver targeted advertising across multiple media types - unlocking monetization opportunities in IP video inventory.

The integration combines Enghouse Networks´s proven dynamic ad insertion (DAI) platform with INVIDI´s advanced ad decisioning and monetization technology, enabling scalable targeted advertising across live and on-demand IP services. Share

As TV monetization continues its rapid shift toward IP delivery and data-driven advertising, operators face growing pressure to deploy advanced capabilities quickly while minimizing operational complexity and risk. The integration combines Enghouse Networks´s proven dynamic ad insertion (DAI) platform with INVIDI´s advanced ad decisioning and monetization technology, enabling scalable targeted advertising across live and on-demand IP services. Together, the companies provide a practical and proven path to modern TV advertising that supports both current operations and future growth.

Through the integration with INVIDI Technologies, Enghouse Networks enables:

Targeted advertising campaigns across both direct‑sold and programmatic ad workflows

Real-time ad decisioning and inventory optimization in IP video environments

Scalable monetization across linear streams, live services and video-on-demand.

These capabilities build on a robust ad insertion foundation originally developed by SeaChange and now further enhanced within the Enghouse platform.

With this integration, Enghouse provides a practical path to advanced TV advertising, enabling operators to scale targeted monetization while maintaining operational continuity.

Mick McCluskey, VP of Product Management at Enghouse Networks, commented: “TV advertising is moving quickly toward IP and more targeted models, but success depends on more than just technology. Operators need solutions that are simple to deploy and that actually drive revenue. By combining Enghouse’s proven ad insertion platform with INVIDI’s Ad monetization capabilities, we enable both, making it easier to introduce targeted advertising while unlocking real monetization.”

The advertising integrated solution is powered by INVIDI Pulse™, INVIDI’s advanced sales and ad decisioning platform. INVIDI Pulse™ connects to digital devices and advertising ecosystems to enable broadcasters and publishers to execute both direct and programmatic campaigns across linear and VOD services. The platform coordinates campaigns across media types, maximizes CPMs through advanced segmentation and inventory optimization, and delivers unified reporting to support cross‑platform campaign goals.

“We are excited to partner with Enghouse Networks to extend advanced addressable advertising deeper into IP video ecosystems,” said Bruce Anderson, CEO of INVIDI Technologies. “As traditional television continues to evolve, advanced segmentation and addressability will play a critical role in how advertising investments are allocated. This integration opens new markets and revenue opportunities for broadcasters and operators navigating that transition.”

About Enghouse Networks

Enghouse Networks is a leading global telecommunications technology and solutions provider. The Enghouse Networks technology portfolio spans Network Infrastructure, Media Solutions, Business Support Systems (BSS), Operations Support Systems (OSS) and Digital Transformation solutions. For further information, visit www.enghousenetworks.com. Enghouse Networks is a division of Enghouse Systems Ltd. of Markham, Ontario.

About INVIDI Technologies

INVIDI Technologies is the pioneer in addressable advertising technology, delivering materially increased revenues for content owners from existing advertising inventory. Partnering with broadcasters and operators, INVIDI’s Emmy® Award winning technology deployments enhances advertising effectiveness, reduces waste, and increases the value of media inventory while protecting viewer privacy.