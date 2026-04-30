Forescout Invests in Channel Growth with Mission:Possible Global Partner Tour Across 90 Cities

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forescout Technologies Inc., a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced the launch of Mission:Possible, the biggest partner tour in the company’s 25-year history. Mission:Possible is an interactive, immersive series of events designed to energize partners, sharpen positioning, and accelerate pipeline creation.

The tour is planned across more than 90 cities globally, including Stockholm, London, Milan, Rotterdam, Munich, Johannesburg, Muscat, Mumbai, Kuala Lumpur, Hanoi, Jakarta, Sydney, and many more, taking place between May and September, 2026. Stand out venues have been handpicked for the events, including world-renowned football stadiums such as Stamford Bridge, Chelsea Football Club’s iconic stadium, and Old Trafford, home of Manchester United.

Channel partners, register for an event near you:

Europe: https://www.forescout.com/events/mission-possible-event-2026-emea/

Middle East, Africa, Saudi Arabia: https://www.forescout.com/events/mission-possible-event-2026-meta/

APJ: https://www.forescout.com/events/mission-possible-event-2026-apj/

Americas: https://www.forescout.com/events/mission-possible-event-2026-ams/

Bringing a fun, story-driven twist to traditional enablement, Mission:Possible combines hands-on cybersecurity challenges with a secret agent inspired experience. Partners will receive their missions from “Scout,” Forescout’s Mission Controller character, and will gather intelligence to support their mission from Rik Ferguson, VP of Security Intelligence at Forescout, who will help translate real-world threat intelligence into practical, partner-ready opportunities.

As customer environments evolve, partners must differentiate and deliver measurable value across converged IT and operational environments. Mission:Possible supports this goal by arming partners with the insight, tools, and confidence to uncover new opportunities, build pipeline, and engage customers more effectively.

“What stands out with Mission:Possible is the commitment to partners,” said Helge Scherff, RVP of Central Europe, Exclusive Networks. “This is exactly what the channel needs: local enablement, hands-on sessions around real IT, OT, and IoT challenges, and opportunities to build pipeline together. I value the collaboration between Forescout and Exclusive Networks.”

Mission:Possible events are designed to be fast-paced, highly interactive, and grounded in real-world customer challenges across IT, OT, IoT, and IoMT environments. Through hands-on discussions, practical use cases, and friendly competition tied to pipeline creation, partners gain insight into strengthening asset visibility, reducing risk exposure, and applying modern approaches such as Universal Zero Trust Network Access (UZTNA) and Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) to deliver measurable business value.

“Partners are at the centre of how we go to market. Forescout is offering practical enablement that helps them win,” said Olly Carter, Senior Channel Sales Director, EMEA and APJ, Forescout. “Mission:Possible is about meeting partners where they are, in their local markets, in standout venues, and in a format that makes enablement memorable. It’s a fun and engaging way to equip partners with the tools, knowledge, and confidence to grow their business while helping customers tackle today’s most complex security challenges.”

About Forescout

For over 25 years, organizations and governments worldwide have trusted Forescout to secure their networks. From pioneering Network Access Control (NAC) to delivering Universal Zero Trust Network Access (UZTNA), Forescout leads the evolution of enterprise network security across IT, OT, IoT, and IoMT environments. The Forescout 4D Platform™ delivers comprehensive asset intelligence, continuous risk assessment, and dynamic control, over all managed and unmanaged assets, enhanced by the proprietary threat intelligence research of Vedere Labs. Leveraging agentic AI workflows with human-in-the-loop actions, Forescout continuously analyzes threats, orchestrates response, and integrates seamlessly with 180+ security and IT products.