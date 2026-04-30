Algolia Announces Integration with Stripe Projects to Accelerate Application Development

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Algolia, the leading Search & Discovery platform, today announced its integration with Stripe Projects, a new developer experience that streamlines how application infrastructure is provisioned and managed. Through a unified, terminal-native workflow, developers can now spin up fully functional apps in minutes by using a single command to provision services, generate the right credentials, and keep accounts securely in their own name. This eliminates the need for dashboard switching, brittle scripts, and importantly, will accelerate the path from idea to production.

Piyush Patel, Chief Ecosystem Officer, said: “Developers want to stay in flow, not context-switch between tools and dashboards. With Stripe Projects and Algolia, search can now be added seamlessly. You can provision it, wire it up, and start building directly from your terminal, dramatically reducing the time between writing code and shipping a working experience. And importantly, you can do it without introducing new complexity, while maintaining confidence it will scale.”

With Stripe Projects, developers can provision an Algolia application automatically, handle account setup and billing, and return API credentials directly into the local development environment. This completely eliminates the need for manual configuration or dashboard-based setup, cutting traditional set up time.

Patel added: “Developers can start indexing data, tuning relevance, and building search experiences with Algolia almost immediately. Additionally, the integration also supports agent-assisted workflows, where coding agents can use the provisioned environment to handle indexing, relevance tuning, and UI implementation directly. Credentials, environments, and service connections are handled upfront, so teams can go from setup to shipping production-ready search in mere minutes.”

Algolia’s integration with Stripe Projects is available today in developer preview for Stripe users.

About Algolia

Algolia is the leading AI Search and Discovery platform, powering 1.75 trillion searches a year for more than 18,000 businesses. With a unified keyword and vector search and retrieval engine, Algolia delivers the world’s fastest and most scalable search and discovery technology. Companies rely on Algolia to build agentic, generative, and search experiences through tools like Agent Studio. With over a decade of innovation, Algolia is redefining retrieval-powered applications and the future of AI discovery. Learn more: www.algolia.com.