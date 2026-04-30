The Mather Group Expands Capabilities for Business Owners Through Partnership with Sebold Capital Management

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Mather Group (TMG), a $17 billion leading wealth management firm serving high-net-worth individuals and families nationwide, today announced its partnership with Sebold Capital Management, a Chicagoland-based advisory firm with deep expertise serving small business owners, leaders, and their families. The partnership strengthens TMG’s ability to serve business owners by adding specialized expertise and expanding the resources available across the firm.

Sebold Capital Management will integrate into The Mather Group, bringing together two planning-led firms aligned in their commitment to delivering coordinated, advice-driven solutions, while maintaining continuity for existing clients.

For clients navigating complex financial decisions, particularly business owners, alignment across planning, tax, and investment strategy is essential. This partnership enhances TMG’s ability to deliver that alignment with greater depth, while preserving a high-touch, client-centered experience.

“Our clients are not facing one decision at a time. They are making interconnected decisions that shape their financial future,” said Jennifer des Groseilliers, CEO of The Mather Group. “This partnership strengthens our ability to bring those elements together with greater depth and coordination, while continuing to deliver the integrated experience our clients expect from The Mather Group.”

Sebold Capital Management was founded by Sean Sebold and Kelly Sebold to address a gap in traditional wealth management, where advice often centered on products instead of the full financial picture. Sean saw this early in his career and built the firm to better serve individuals, families, and business owners navigating complex decisions beyond their portfolio.

Sean is an active member of the DuPage County Bar Association, Chamber 630, MBBI, and the CFA Institute of Chicago, reflecting his strong ties to the business and professional community.

“Business owners have a different mindset,” said Sean Sebold. “They are continually looking to add value to their clients, their community, and their families. Our role is to coordinate business finance to personal finance, with all its complexity, to ensure business owners are executing on their own value mandate.”

Through this partnership, TMG deepens its capabilities within the business owner segment, adding specialized expertise to address complex needs around growth, transition, and liquidity events.

TMG will continue to deliver its integrated model, aligning financial planning, investment management, tax strategy, and estate planning through a coordinated team approach. This ensures that critical decisions are made with full visibility across a client’s financial life.

The partnership reinforces TMG’s long-term strategy to build a modern wealth management platform designed for high-net-worth individuals, families, and business owners. It supports a more coordinated approach to financial decision-making, so clients can plan with confidence and focus on living fully, knowing every aspect of their financial life is aligned. FP Transitions, an M&A advisory firm specializing exclusively in the wealth management industry, acted as the advisor for this transaction.

About Sebold Capital Management

Founded in 1998, Sebold Capital Management is an independent, fee-only wealth management firm located in Lisle, IL providing financial planning, investment management, and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals, families, and business owners. The firm is known for its specialized approach to helping business owners align enterprise value with personal financial outcomes and navigate transition and liquidity events.

About The Mather Group

The Mather Group (TMG) is a purpose-driven, fee-only investment advisory firm headquartered in Chicago, with 13 offices nationwide. TMG serves high-net-worth individuals and families across the country with an unwavering commitment to Why-Powered Wealth Management, a personalized, values-aligned approach that helps clients live with clarity, confidence, and purpose.

TMG is committed to putting clients first, offering integrated solutions that include financial planning, investment management, tax strategy, and estate planning. Every strategy is delivered through a collaborative, team-based model designed to align each client’s wealth with what matters most to them.

The Mather Group, LLC (TMG) is registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 as a Registered Investment Adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For a detailed discussion of TMG and its investment advisory services and fees, see the firm’s Form ADV on file with the SEC at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov, or on the firm’s website at www.themathergroup.com.