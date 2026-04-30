Casago Partners with Roam to Offer Flexible Cancellation While Protecting Homeowner Income

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Casago, a premier franchise-based vacation rental management company, today announced a partnership with Roam, a platform enabling flexible cancellations for guests while protecting homeowner income if bookings are canceled.

Casago partners with Roam to deliver flexible cancellations without financial risk, protecting homeowner income while driving bookings. Share

The partnership gives Casago franchise partners access to Roam’s revenue protection platform, enabling them to offer more competitive cancellation policies with confidence.

Operators will be able to use Roam to offer greater flexibility without exposing homeowners to financial risk. If a guest books a stay and later cancels, any nights that do not fully rebook are automatically covered, with no added friction for guests.

By integrating this protection directly into the booking experience, Roam enables Casago’s local teams to improve conversion, strengthen search visibility, and extend booking windows, while maintaining consistent performance for homeowners. Due to Casago's size and scale, Roam and Casago partnered to create never-before-seen products and pricing for its franchisees.

Steve Schwab, Founder and CEO of Casago said: “Today’s traveler expects flexibility, but our homeowners expect consistency and performance. Roam allows us to deliver both. By embedding revenue protection directly into the booking experience, we can offer a more competitive product in the marketplace while safeguarding owner income. That balance is critical as we continue to grow our franchise markets.”

Sasha Lawler, Founder and CEO of Roam said: “Flexibility has become the primary driver of booking decisions, but until now, it has come with real tradeoffs for operators and homeowners. Roam changes that. After decades working in the vacation rental industry alongside property managers, we’ve developed a deep understanding of the unique and often complex challenges they face: staying competitive, driving profitability, and protecting owner income at the same time. Roam turns flexibility into an asset management strategy that makes all three possible.”

Purpose-built for the vacation rental industry, Roam enables operators to treat flexibility as a growth lever rather than a financial risk. The partnership provides Casago’s franchise network with a scalable, turnkey solution to modernize their offering, helping local operators stay competitive while delivering consistent returns for homeowners. Early adoption of more flexible policies across the industry has been linked to improved OTA placement, longer booking windows, and increased guest confidence at the point of purchase.

Roam allows property managers to compete more effectively in a performance-driven booking environment, by integrating protection into the reservation process.

About Casago

Casago is a premier vacation rental management company providing professional property management services for homeowners across North America, Belize, Costa Rica and the Caribbean. Founded in 2001 by former Army Ranger Steve Schwab, Casago has earned a reputation for delivering exceptional guest experiences and reliable property management services through a franchise-driven model. In 2025, Casago expanded its footprint by acquiring Vacasa, a leading vacation rental platform in North America. With a customer-centric approach, the combined company empowers local teams to provide personalized, responsive support for both homeowners and guests. Casago's commitment to quality is reflected in its industry recognition: it is the only property management company of its scale to be rated in the Top 1% by Comparent. Additionally, nearly 95% of U.S.-based local operating partners are Airbnb Superhosts, VRBO Premier Partners, or both.

About Roam

Roam is a revenue protection platform built for the vacation rental industry, enabling professional property managers to deliver enterprise-level asset protection in an era defined by flexible travel. By embedding protection directly into each reservation, Roam allows operators to offer flexible cancellation policies without financial risk—driving higher conversion, increased visibility, and predictable income for homeowners.