-

Casago Partners with Roam to Offer Flexible Cancellation While Protecting Homeowner Income

original

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Casago, a premier franchise-based vacation rental management company, today announced a partnership with Roam, a platform enabling flexible cancellations for guests while protecting homeowner income if bookings are canceled.

Casago partners with Roam to deliver flexible cancellations without financial risk, protecting homeowner income while driving bookings.

Share

The partnership gives Casago franchise partners access to Roam’s revenue protection platform, enabling them to offer more competitive cancellation policies with confidence.

Operators will be able to use Roam to offer greater flexibility without exposing homeowners to financial risk. If a guest books a stay and later cancels, any nights that do not fully rebook are automatically covered, with no added friction for guests.

By integrating this protection directly into the booking experience, Roam enables Casago’s local teams to improve conversion, strengthen search visibility, and extend booking windows, while maintaining consistent performance for homeowners. Due to Casago's size and scale, Roam and Casago partnered to create never-before-seen products and pricing for its franchisees.

Steve Schwab, Founder and CEO of Casago said: “Today’s traveler expects flexibility, but our homeowners expect consistency and performance. Roam allows us to deliver both. By embedding revenue protection directly into the booking experience, we can offer a more competitive product in the marketplace while safeguarding owner income. That balance is critical as we continue to grow our franchise markets.”

Sasha Lawler, Founder and CEO of Roam said: “Flexibility has become the primary driver of booking decisions, but until now, it has come with real tradeoffs for operators and homeowners. Roam changes that. After decades working in the vacation rental industry alongside property managers, we’ve developed a deep understanding of the unique and often complex challenges they face: staying competitive, driving profitability, and protecting owner income at the same time. Roam turns flexibility into an asset management strategy that makes all three possible.”

Purpose-built for the vacation rental industry, Roam enables operators to treat flexibility as a growth lever rather than a financial risk. The partnership provides Casago’s franchise network with a scalable, turnkey solution to modernize their offering, helping local operators stay competitive while delivering consistent returns for homeowners. Early adoption of more flexible policies across the industry has been linked to improved OTA placement, longer booking windows, and increased guest confidence at the point of purchase.

Roam allows property managers to compete more effectively in a performance-driven booking environment, by integrating protection into the reservation process.

About Casago

Casago is a premier vacation rental management company providing professional property management services for homeowners across North America, Belize, Costa Rica and the Caribbean. Founded in 2001 by former Army Ranger Steve Schwab, Casago has earned a reputation for delivering exceptional guest experiences and reliable property management services through a franchise-driven model. In 2025, Casago expanded its footprint by acquiring Vacasa, a leading vacation rental platform in North America. With a customer-centric approach, the combined company empowers local teams to provide personalized, responsive support for both homeowners and guests. Casago's commitment to quality is reflected in its industry recognition: it is the only property management company of its scale to be rated in the Top 1% by Comparent. Additionally, nearly 95% of U.S.-based local operating partners are Airbnb Superhosts, VRBO Premier Partners, or both.

About Roam

Roam is a revenue protection platform built for the vacation rental industry, enabling professional property managers to deliver enterprise-level asset protection in an era defined by flexible travel. By embedding protection directly into each reservation, Roam allows operators to offer flexible cancellation policies without financial risk—driving higher conversion, increased visibility, and predictable income for homeowners.

Contacts

Press Contact

Victoria Ward
Abode Worldwide
victoria@abodeworldwide.com
+44 7875 155 020

Industry:

Vacasa

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Press Contact

Victoria Ward
Abode Worldwide
victoria@abodeworldwide.com
+44 7875 155 020

More News From Vacasa

Casago Expands Idaho Presence with New Locally Led Franchise in McCall and Boise

BOISE & MCCALL, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Casago, a premier franchise-based vacation rental management company, has expanded its Idaho presence with a new locally owned and operated franchise serving McCall and the greater Boise area, led by Idaho residents Alex and Susan Pedigo. The launch marks the continued rollout of Casago’s franchise-first model following its 2025 acquisition of Vacasa, converting markets into locally owned and operated businesses. Under this structure, local franchise owne...

Casago Expands First Coast Presence with Impact Holdings Franchise Across Northeast Florida and Coastal Georgia

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. & ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Casago, a premier franchise-based vacation rental management company, today announced the expansion of its franchise footprint with the transition of Vacasa’s St. Augustine, Amelia Island, and St. Simons Island markets to Casago First Coast. The markets are now owned and operated by Impact Holdings, a family-run hospitality company with more than 40 years of hospitality experience. The transition brings enhanced local leadership and...

Casago Founder Steve Schwab Announces Next Chapter as Chairman of the Board

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Casago today announced that CEO Steve Schwab has made the decision to step into a Founder and Chairman of the Board role, allowing him to take an active position to focus more deeply on long-term strategy, industry advocacy and direct engagement with Casago’s expanding franchise community. Schwab will remain as CEO of Casago and Vacasa through October, before transitioning to his new role. Working in close partnership with the Board of Directors, Schwab has named Casag...
Back to Newsroom