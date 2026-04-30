Maesa Announces Sale of Anomaly, the Haircare Brand Founded with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, to Reliance Retail

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maesa today announced the sale of Anomaly, the clean, vegan, high-performance haircare brand founded with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, to Reliance Retail, a leading global retailer. The transaction includes the transfer of Anomaly’s trademarks, brand assets, and digital properties, positioning the brand for its next phase of growth.

Launched in 2021 in partnership with Maesa, Anomaly rapidly built an international presence. Following the completion of its initial U.S. retail run, the brand shifted its focus to global expansion, gaining strong traction in key markets including India. Anomaly exited U.S. retail at the end of 2025 to prioritize these international growth opportunities.

The sale reflects Maesa’s strategic focus on brands anchored in the U.S. market, as the company continues to focus on building and scaling brands in high‑growth, high‑engagement categories including hair care, fragrance, skin care, and personal care. Anomaly’s resonance with consumers in India and its strong global brand positioning made Reliance Retail a natural next owner to steward the brand’s continued expansion.

“Anomaly is a powerful example of Maesa’s ability to identify cultural white space and build globally resonant brands rooted in performance, purpose, and accessibility,” said Piyush Jain, Chief Executive Officer of Maesa. “From day one, our focus with Anomaly was on creating a brand with global relevance and long-term potential, and we’re incredibly proud of what we built alongside Priyanka. This transaction reflects the strength of that foundation and our model - incubating, scaling, and thoughtfully transitioning brands at the right moment to unlock their next phase of growth.”

Ms. Isha Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, said:

“Bringing Anomaly into our portfolio marks a strategic step in expanding our basket of new‑age, high‑growth beauty brands. Anomaly’s strong global positioning, clean formulation philosophy, and accessible pricing make it a compelling addition to our ecosystem. We see immense potential in collaborating with Priyanka to scale the brand in India by leveraging our omni‑channel capabilities and deep consumer insights, while continuing to grow its international presence.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas said:

“This is a defining moment for Anomaly. What began as a deeply personal journey has grown into a brand with real purpose and global ambition, and Reliance Retail’s acquisition marks an exciting new chapter. Their scale, retail expertise, and commitment to innovation will allow us to bring Anomaly to far more consumers in India and around the world. I’m especially excited to be working alongside the inimitable Isha Ambani, whose leadership I value tremendously. In my role as creative director, I remain deeply involved in guiding Anomaly’s evolution, ensuring we continue to grow and innovate while staying true to what we set out to build from the very beginning.”

About Maesa

Maesa is the Next‑Gen Beauty Company, transforming the industry by incubating and growing meaningful, innovative brands and making prestige beauty accessible. Through best‑in‑class design, formulation, brand creation, and marketing capabilities, Maesa brings new ideas to market with unmatched speed and scale.

For more information, visit www.maesa.com.