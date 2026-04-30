DoorDash Expands DashPass Beyond Delivery in Canada with Lyft Partnership

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) and Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) today announced their partnership expansion into Canada, expanding the value of DashPass by introducing rideshare savings for members. DashPass is DoorDash’s membership program designed to help consumers save on everyday purchases, offering $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders.

The expansion marks a meaningful step for DoorDash in transforming DashPass into a broader lifestyle membership and for Lyft in reaching a new rider base. DashPass members can now save on Lyft through upfront discounts on eligible rides, adding to the growing list of everyday benefits available through DashPass.

This is the first time DashPass members are saving on Lyft rides internationally, building upon a successful partnership in the United States. Lyft now serves riders across the ten largest cities in Canada, and by expanding its partnership with DoorDash and DashPass, the rideshare platform is continuing its investment in the Canadian market and its commitment to giving riders more value from every trip.

“DashPass helps Canadians save on everyday moments, whether it’s ordering from a restaurant, getting groceries delivered, or now getting around town,” said Rob Edell, Vice President and General Manager of DashPass at DoorDash. “We’re expanding that value to more of life’s occasions through our partnership with Lyft, creating more savings while ordering in and heading out.”

“Canada has been a priority region for Lyft since 2017, and bringing our DoorDash partnership to help Canadian riders save more with DashPass is a natural next step,” said Jordan Glassberg, Vice President of Partnerships and Loyalty at Lyft. “We’re committed to making Lyft the most rewarding way to get around – in every city we serve.”

DashPass members can access Lyft benefits through both initial and ongoing offers, making everyday transportation more affordable. Lyft riders who are new to DashPass can get three months free to start accessing the same savings.*

One-Time Linking Benefit: DashPass members can save 50% off one ride (up to $10 off) within 30 days of linking their DashPass and Lyft accounts.**

DashPass members can save 50% off one ride (up to $10 off) within 30 days of linking their DashPass and Lyft accounts.** Ongoing Rideshare Benefits: DashPass members can later save 5% off on-demand rides and 10% off scheduled airport rides (up to four rides each month), plus two priority pickup upgrades each month.***

Eligible DashPass members can link their Lyft and DoorDash accounts through either app – and once linked, discounts apply automatically upon requesting a ride with no promo codes or extra steps required.

*Offer only valid for users that have not been subscribed to DashPass (whether on a free trial or paid membership) for at least a six-month period prior to linking their DashPass and Lyft account. Must have an active DashPass account linked to a Lyft account in order to redeem. Limit of 1 free trial period per customer. After the DashPass trial period ends, you will automatically be charged the then-current monthly DashPass membership fee (currently $9.99) plus applicable tax until you cancel. The DashPass membership fee will be charged to your preferred or any other payment method in your DoorDash account. DashPass benefits apply only on eligible orders from DashPass merchants that meet the minimum subtotal requirement, excluding fees and taxes. Subtotal minimums will be identified for each DashPass merchant on DoorDash. Other fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. See DashPass terms here and cancellation instructions here. Offer is subject to the DashPass x Lyft terms. See further offer terms and conditions here.

**Must have an active DashPass account linked to a Lyft account. The maximum discount is $10. Discount applies to subtotal only; does not apply to fees, taxes, and gratuity. Limit 1 per person. Fees, taxes, and gratuity still apply. Offer will be applied automatically on your next Lyft ride and must be redeemed within 30 days after linking accounts. Valid for Canada users only. Offer is subject to the DashPass terms, the Lyft Terms of Service and the DashPass x Lyft terms.

***Must have an active DashPass account linked to a Lyft account. Discount applies to subtotal only; does not apply to fees, taxes, and gratuity. Maximum of 4 discounted rides per month in total for 5% discounted on demand rides and 10% scheduled rides to and from an airport. 5% discount applies only to Lyft on-demand rides in Standard, Extra Comfort, XL, Black, or Black SUV modes booked via the Lyft platform and 10% discount applies only to Lyft scheduled rides to and from an airport. Fees, taxes, and gratuity still apply. Discount will be automatically applied on qualifying Lyft rides. Valid for Canada users only. Offer is subject to the DashPass terms, the Lyft Terms of Service and the DashPass x Lyft terms.

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) is one of the world's leading local commerce platforms that helps businesses of all kinds grow and innovate, connects consumers to the best of their neighbourhoods, and gives people fast, flexible ways to earn. Since its founding in 2013, DoorDash has expanded to more than 40 countries, using technology and logistics to shape the future of local commerce and broaden access to opportunity. With a growing international presence that now includes Deliveroo and Wolt, DoorDash combines global scale with local expertise to serve communities around the world.

About Lyft

Whether it’s an everyday commute or a journey that changes everything, Lyft is driven by our purpose: to serve and connect. Founded in 2012, Lyft has grown into a global mobility platform offering a mix of rideshare, taxis, private hire vehicles, executive chauffeur services, car sharing, bikes, and scooters across six continents and thousands of cities. Millions of drivers have chosen to earn on billions of rides - helping to create a more connected world, with transportation options for everyone.