Memorial Hermann and Cadence Partner to Advance AI-Enabled Remote Care for Patients with Chronic Diseases

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Memorial Hermann Health System, one of the largest nonprofit health systems in Texas, has partnered with Cadence to deliver proactive, AI-enabled remote care for patients across Greater Houston. Memorial Hermann will introduce both Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Advanced Primary Care Management (APCM) services, empowering patients with chronic conditions and enhancing continuity of care for older adults between visits.

"Cadence shares our commitment to offering proactive, connected care that supports patients in their homes, and leads to better health outcomes and enhances the patient experience." Share

Through the partnership, Memorial Hermann patients managing conditions such as hypertension, congestive heart failure and type 2 diabetes will receive 24/7 support in the comfort of their own homes. Clinicians will be equipped with seamless technology, real-time vital monitoring and the backing of a multidisciplinary care team for keeping care plans on track and making early interventions when needed most.

“Memorial Hermann is committed to enhancing care delivery through innovative approaches, including technology-enabled care models to improve outcomes and experiences for our patients,” said Feby Abraham, executive vice president, chief strategy officer for Memorial Hermann. “We are always seeking partners who can build on our long history of innovation. Cadence shares our commitment to offering proactive, connected care that supports patients in their homes, and leads to better health outcomes and enhances the patient experience.”

Cadence’s Clinical Intelligence combines an AI-powered technology platform with a team-based clinical approach that serves as an extension of primary care. By monitoring vital signs such as blood pressure, heart rate, weight and glucose levels, RPM enables timely interventions that have been shown to reduce hospitalizations and improve outcomes, as demonstrated in Cadence’s recent publication in the New England Journal of Medicine Catalyst, the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC): Advances and presentation at the American Heart Association’s 2025 Scientific Sessions. APCM further strengthens this model by extending care for all patients, ages 65 and older, filling the gaps between visits with clinical guidance and empowering patients to manage their health proactively.

“Our partnership with Memorial Hermann reflects a shared belief that the future of health care must be proactive, technology-enabled, and centered on the patient,” said Chris Altchek, CEO and founder of Cadence. “By combining Cadence’s AI-driven platform with Memorial Hermann’s trusted clinical expertise, we are setting a new standard for how health systems can deliver more accessible, scalable, and effective care.”

About Memorial Hermann:

Charting a better future. A future that's built upon the HEALTH of our community. This is the driving force for Memorial Hermann, redefining health care for the individuals and many diverse populations we serve. Our 6,600 affiliated physicians and more than 35,000 employees practice the highest standards of safe, evidence-based, quality care to provide a personalized and outcome-oriented experience across our more than 270 care delivery sites. As one of the largest nonprofit health systems in Southeast Texas, Memorial Hermann has an award-winning and nationally acclaimed Accountable Care Organization, 18* hospitals and numerous specialty programs and services conveniently located throughout the Greater Houston area. Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center is one of the nation's busiest Level I trauma centers and serves as the primary teaching hospital for McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston. For 119 years, our focus has been the best interest of our community, contributing nearly $500 million annually through school-based health centers and other community benefit programs. Now and for generations to come, the health of our community will be at the center of what we do – charting a better future for all.

About Cadence

Cadence is the AI company managing chronic care for older adults. Its Clinical Intelligence takes on the routine, high-volume work of chronic care – monitoring patients, surfacing risks, and coordinating action – so clinicians can focus on the decisions that require them. Grounded in partnerships with more than 20 leading health systems, deep EMR integration, its own Medical Group, and a population of more than 90,000 patients, its system is setting a new standard for chronic care delivery. Cadence has been recognized by TIME as one of the Top 100 HealthTech Companies, by LinkedIn as a Top Startup (#4, 2025), and described by NEJM Catalyst as a “Paradigm Shift in Chronic Disease Management.” To learn more, visit www.cadence.care.