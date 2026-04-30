Tenet Reports Strong First Quarter 2026 Results

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tenet Healthcare Corporation (Tenet) (NYSE: THC) today announced its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

"We delivered strong results in both the Ambulatory and Hospital segments in the first quarter of 2026, characterized by disciplined operations and strong free cash flow," said Saum Sutaria, M.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Tenet. "We continue to support our physician partners to drive innovation in patient care as we execute on our high acuity strategy and grow our businesses both organically and inorganically."

Tenet’s results for first quarter 2026 versus first quarter 2025 are as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31, ($ in millions, except per share results) 2026 2025 Net operating revenues7 $5,368 $5,223 Net income available to Tenet common shareholders $702 $406 Net income available to Tenet common shareholders per diluted share $8.01 $4.27 Adjusted EBITDA1 $1,162 $1,163 Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 $4.82 $4.36 Expand

Net income available to the Company’s common shareholders in first quarter 2026 was $702 million, or $8.01 per diluted share, versus $406 million, or $4.27 per diluted share, in first quarter 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 in first quarter 2026 was $1.162 billion compared to $1.163 billion in first quarter 2025, reflecting strong growth in same facility revenue and disciplined expense management offset by unfavorable payer mix due to lower exchange admissions.

in first quarter 2026 was $1.162 billion compared to $1.163 billion in first quarter 2025, reflecting strong growth in same facility revenue and disciplined expense management offset by unfavorable payer mix due to lower exchange admissions. In the first quarter of 2026, the Company recognized an approximate $40 million favorable non-recurring pre-tax impact associated with the recognition of previously deferred revenue, and $413 million of revenue ($314 million after-tax) from early contract conclusion, both in connection with the recently announced agreement with CommonSpirit Health. First quarter 2025 results included a $40 million favorable pre-tax impact for additional Medicaid supplemental revenues related to prior years. First quarter 2026 results did not include favorable impacts for additional Medicaid supplemental revenues related to prior years.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

Net cash flows provided by operating activities for the three months ended March 31, 2026 were $1.641 billion versus $815 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

The Company produced adjusted free cash flow 1 of $978 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 versus $678 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

of $978 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 versus $678 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. In the three months ended March 31, 2026, the Company repurchased 1.35 million shares of common stock for $318 million.

The Company’s ratio of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA1 was 2.24x at March 31, 2026 compared to 2.25x at December 31, 2025.

Recent Transaction

On January 27, 2026, we entered into an agreement with CommonSpirit Health ("CommonSpirit") relating to Conifer Health Solutions, LLC ("Conifer") whereby the parties agreed to the following terms: (i) Payments related to the early conclusion of the contract totaling $1.9 billion from CommonSpirit to Tenet in annual installments over the next three years (of such amount $540 million was satisfied on January 27, 2026), and in addition (ii) the reduction of Tenet's redeemable non-controlling interest of $846 million and an increase to Tenet's additional paid in capital of $306 million (associated with the redemption by Conifer of CommonSpirit's minority equity interest in Conifer), in exchange for a payment by Conifer of $540 million.

The redemption was retroactively effective January 1, 2026 and the $540 million payment was satisfied on January 27, 2026 by offsetting the $540 million due to Conifer by CommonSpirit as described above. During the quarter ended March 31, 2026, this transaction also resulted in a non-recurring favorable adjustment to net operating revenues of approximately $40 million and $413 million of revenue ($314 million after-tax) from early conclusion of the contract.

Ambulatory Care (Ambulatory) Segment

Tenet’s Ambulatory business segment is comprised of the operations of United Surgical Partners International (USPI). As of March 31, 2026, USPI had interests in 541 ambulatory surgery centers (407 consolidated) and 26 surgical hospitals (eight consolidated) in 37 states.

Three Months Ended March 31, Ambulatory segment results ($ in millions) 2026 2025 Revenues Net operating revenues $1,320 $1,194 Same-facility system-wide net patient service revenues2 $2,095 $1,990 Changes versus the Prior-Year Period Same-facility system-wide net patient service revenues 5.3 % 6.8 % Same-facility system-wide net patient service revenue per case 5.6 % 9.1 % Same-facility system-wide surgical cases2 (0.3) % (2.1) % Same-facility system-wide surgical cases on same-business day basis2 (0.3) % (0.6) % Adjusted EBITDA, Margins and NCI Adjusted EBITDA $484 $456 Adjusted EBITDA margin 36.7% 38.2% Adjusted EBITDA less NCI $291 $279 Expand

First quarter 2026 net operating revenues increased 10.6% compared to first quarter 2025 driven by strong growth in consolidated same-facility net patient service revenues, acquisitions of facilities, and increased service lines.

Surgical business same-facility system-wide net patient service revenues increased 5.3% in first quarter 2026 compared to first quarter 2025, with cases down 0.3% and net revenue per case up 5.6%. Net revenue per case growth was driven by higher acuity and favorable service mix.

First quarter 2026 Adjusted EBITDA increased 6.1% compared to first quarter 2025, due to strong growth in same-facility net patient service revenues, disciplined expense management, and contributions from acquisitions.

Hospital Operations and Services (Hospital) Segment

Tenet’s Hospital business segment is primarily comprised of acute care and specialty hospitals, imaging centers, ancillary outpatient facilities, micro-hospitals and physician practices. It also provides comprehensive end-to-end and focused point services, including hospital and physician revenue cycle management, patient communications and engagement support and value-based care solutions.

Three Months Ended March 31, Hospital segment results ($ in millions) 2026 2025 Revenues Net operating revenues7 $4,048 $4,029 Same-hospital net patient service revenues3 $3,458 $3,491 Same-Hospital Volume Changes versus the Prior-Year Period Admissions 0.2% 4.4% Adjusted admissions4 0.6% 2.9% Outpatient visits (including outpatient ER visits) (3.7)% 0.7% Emergency Room visits (inpatient and outpatient) (3.2)% 1.4% Hospital surgeries (0.9)% (1.4)% Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA $678 $707 Adjusted EBITDA margin 16.7% 17.5% Expand

First quarter 2026 net operating revenues increased 0.5% from first quarter 2025 due to an increase in adjusted admissions offset by unfavorable payer mix due to lower exchange admissions.

Same-hospital net patient service revenue per adjusted admission decreased 1.5% year-over-year for first quarter 2026 primarily due to the absence of a $40 million favorable pre-tax impact for additional Medicaid supplemental revenues related to prior years recorded in first quarter 2025 and unfavorable payer mix related to lower exchange admissions. First quarter 2026 results did not include favorable impacts for additional Medicaid supplemental revenues related to prior years.

Adjusted EBITDA in first quarter 2026 was $678 million compared to $707 million in first quarter 2025, reflecting the same dynamics as above, partially offset by expense efficiencies.

In the first quarter of 2026, the Company recognized an approximate $40 million favorable non-recurring pre-tax impact associated with the recognition of previously deferred revenue in connection with the recently announced agreement with CommonSpirit Health. This impact is not reflected in same-hospital net patient service revenue.

2026 Outlook1

Tenet’s Outlook for full year 2026 (consolidated and by segment) follows. Revenue recognized from the early conclusion of the CommonSpirit contract is not included in net operating revenues.

CONSOLIDATED ($ in millions, except per share amounts) FY 2026 Outlook Net operating revenues7 $21,500 to $22,300 Net income available to Tenet common stockholders $2,605 to $2,840 Adjusted EBITDA $4,485 to $4,785 Adjusted EBITDA margin 20.9% to 21.5% Diluted income per common share $29.94 to $32.64 Adjusted net income $1,425 to $1,625 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $16.38 to $18.68 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates $265 to $275 Depreciation and amortization $875 to $925 Interest expense $800 to $810 Income tax expense5 $985 to $1,060 Net income available to NCI $910 to $960 Weighted average diluted common shares ~87 million Net cash provided by operating activities $3,640 to $4,090 Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities $3,200 to $3,600 Capital expenditures $700 to $800 Free cash flow $2,940 to $3,290 Adjusted free cash flow $2,500 to $2,800 NCI cash distributions $900 to $970 Expand

Ambulatory Segment ($ in millions) FY 2026 Outlook Net operating revenues $5,500 to $5,700 Adjusted EBITDA $2,130 to $2,230 NCI $865 to $895 Adjusted EBITDA less NCI $1,265 to $1,335 Changes versus prior year6: Same-facility system-wide revenues Up 3.0% to 6.0% Expand

Hospital Segment ($ in millions) FY 2026 Outlook Net operating revenues7 $16,000 to $16,600 Adjusted EBITDA $2,355 to $2,555 NCI $45 to $65 Changes versus prior year6: Inpatient admissions Up 1.0% to 2.0% Adjusted admissions Up 1.0% to 2.0% Expand

Management’s Webcast Discussion of Results

Tenet management will discuss the Company’s first quarter 2026 results in a webcast scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time) on April 30, 2026. Investors can access the webcast through the Company’s website at www.tenethealth.com/investors.

The slide presentation associated with the webcast referenced above, a copy of this earnings press release, and a related supplemental financial disclosures document will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website on April 30, 2026.

Cautionary Statement

This release contains “forward-looking statements” - that is, statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address the Company’s expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “budget,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “intend,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “see,” “target,” or “will.” Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Particular uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results to be materially different than those expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the factors disclosed under “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Footnotes

Tables and discussions throughout this earnings release include certain financial measures, including those related to our full year 2026 Outlook, that are not in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). Reconciliations of GAAP measures to the Adjusted (non-GAAP) measures used are detailed in Tables #1-6 included at the end of this earnings release. Management’s reasoning for the use of these non-GAAP measures and descriptions of the various non-GAAP measures are included in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this earnings release. Same-facility system-wide revenues and statistical information include the results of the facilities in which the Ambulatory segment has an investment that are not consolidated by Tenet. To help analyze the segment’s results of operations, management uses system-wide measures, which include revenues and cases of both consolidated and unconsolidated facilities. For 2026, same-hospital revenues and statistical data include those for hospitals and hospital-affiliated outpatient centers operated by the Company’s Hospital segment continuously from January 1, 2025 through March 31, 2026. Amounts associated with physician practices are excluded. Adjusted admissions represent actual patient admissions adjusted to include outpatient services provided by facilities in our Hospital segment by multiplying actual patient admissions by the sum of gross inpatient revenues and outpatient revenues, then dividing that result by gross inpatient revenues. Income tax expense is calculated by multiplying 24% (the federal corporate tax rate of 21% plus an estimate of state taxes) by the sum of: pretax income less GAAP facility level NCI expense plus permanent differences, and non-deductible interest expense. Change versus prior year is presented on a same-facility system-wide basis for USPI Ambulatory surgical cases and on a same-hospital basis for hospital statistics. Revenue recognized from the early conclusion of the CommonSpirit contract is not included in net operating revenues.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a diversified healthcare services company headquartered in Dallas. Our care delivery network includes United Surgical Partners International, the largest ambulatory platform in the country, which operates ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals. We also operate a national portfolio of acute care and specialty hospitals, other outpatient facilities, a network of leading employed physicians and a global business center in Manila, Philippines. Our Conifer Health Solutions subsidiary provides revenue cycle management and value-based care services to hospitals, health systems, physician practices, employers and other clients. Across the Tenet enterprise, we are united by our mission to deliver quality, compassionate care in the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.tenethealth.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company believes the non-GAAP measures described below are useful to investors and analysts because they present additional information on the Company’s financial performance. Investors, analysts, Company management and the Company’s Board of Directors utilize these non-GAAP measures, in addition to GAAP measures, to track the Company’s financial and operating performance and compare the Company’s performance to its peer companies, which use similar non-GAAP financial measures in their presentations and earnings releases. The Human Resources Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors also uses certain of these measures to evaluate management’s performance for the purpose of determining incentive compensation. Additional information regarding the purpose and utility of specific non-GAAP measures used in this release is set forth below.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined by the Company as net income available (loss attributable) to Tenet common shareholders before (1) the cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles, (2) net loss attributable (income available) to noncontrolling interests, (3) income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, (4) income tax benefit (expense), (5) gain (loss) from early extinguishment of debt, (6) other non-operating income (expense), net, (7) interest expense, (8) litigation and investigation benefit (costs), net of insurance recoveries, (9) net gains (losses) on sales, consolidation and deconsolidation of facilities, (10) impairment and restructuring charges and acquisition-related costs, (11) depreciation and amortization, (12) income (loss) from divested and closed businesses (i.e., health plan businesses) and (13) revenue from contract termination. Revenue from contract termination represents the present value of the $1.9 billion of consideration related to the early termination of Conifer’s revenue cycle services agreement with CommonSpirit (as further described in the Company’s Form 8-K dated February 2, 2026), net of amortization of an associated contract asset. Litigation and investigation costs excluded do not include ordinary course of business malpractice and other litigation and related expenses.

Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share is defined by the Company as Adjusted net income available (loss attributable) to Tenet common shareholders, divided by the weighted average diluted shares outstanding in the reporting period.

Adjusted net income available (loss attributable) to Tenet common shareholders is defined by the Company as net income available (loss attributable) to Tenet common shareholders before (1) income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, (2) gain (loss) from early extinguishment of debt, (3) litigation and investigation benefit (costs), net of insurance recoveries, (4) net gains (losses) on sales, consolidation and deconsolidation of facilities, (5) impairment and restructuring charges and acquisition-related costs, (6) income (loss) from divested and closed businesses (i.e., health plan businesses), (7) revenue from contract termination and (8) the associated impact of these items on taxes and noncontrolling interests. Revenue from contract termination represents the present value of the $1.9 billion of consideration related to the early termination of Conifer’s revenue cycle services agreement with CommonSpirit (as further described in the Company’s Form 8-K dated February 2, 2026), net of amortization of an associated contract asset. Litigation and investigation costs excluded do not include ordinary course of business malpractice and other litigation and related expenses.

Free Cash Flow is defined by the Company as (1) net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less (2) purchases of property and equipment.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow is defined by the Company as (1) Adjusted net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less (2) purchases of property and equipment.

is defined by the Company as (1) Adjusted net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less (2) purchases of property and equipment. Adjusted net cash provided by (used in) operating activities is defined by the Company as cash provided by (used in) operating activities prior to (1) payments for restructuring charges, acquisition-related costs and litigation costs and settlements, (2) net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from discontinued operations and (3) cash received for contract termination defined above.

The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure, in part, because certain investors and analysts use both historical and projected Adjusted EBITDA, in addition to other GAAP and non-GAAP measures, as factors in determining the estimated fair value of shares of the Company’s common stock. Company management also regularly reviews the Adjusted EBITDA performance for each operating segment. The Company does not use Adjusted EBITDA to measure liquidity, but instead to measure operating performance.

The Company uses, and believes investors use, Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow as supplemental non-GAAP measures to analyze cash flows generated from the Company’s operations. The Company believes these measures are useful to investors in evaluating its ability to fund distributions paid to noncontrolling interests or for acquisitions, purchasing equity interests in joint ventures or repaying debt.

These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Because these measures exclude many items that are included in the Company’s financial statements, they do not provide a complete measure of the Company’s operating performance. For example, the Company’s definitions of Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow do not include other important uses of cash including (1) cash used to purchase businesses or joint venture interests, or (2) any items that are classified as Cash Flows from Financing Activities on the Company’s Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows, including items such as (i) cash used to repay borrowings, or (ii) distributions paid to noncontrolling interests. Accordingly, investors are encouraged to use GAAP measures when evaluating the Company’s financial performance.

See corresponding reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures referred to above to the most comparable GAAP financial measures in Tables #1 - 6 below.

TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 % 2025 % Change Net operating revenues $ 5,368 100.0 % $ 5,223 100.0 % 2.8 % Revenue from contract termination 413 7.7 % — — % 100.0 % Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates 51 1.0 % 56 1.1 % (8.9 )% Operating expenses: Salaries, wages and benefits 2,174 40.5 % 2,119 40.6 % 2.6 % Supplies 961 17.9 % 907 17.4 % 6.0 % Other operating expenses, net 1,122 20.9 % 1,090 20.9 % 2.9 % Depreciation and amortization 229 4.3 % 206 3.9 % Impairment and restructuring charges, and acquisition-related costs 24 0.5 % 19 0.3 % Litigation and investigation costs 27 0.5 % 17 0.3 % Net gains on sales, consolidation and deconsolidation of facilities (1 ) — % (22 ) (0.4 )% Operating income 1,296 24.1 % 943 18.1 % Interest expense (205 ) (204 ) Other non-operating income, net 41 26 Income before income taxes 1,132 765 Income tax expense (226 ) (143 ) Net income 906 622 Less: Net income available to noncontrolling interests 204 216 Net income available to Tenet Healthcare Corporation common shareholders $ 702 $ 406 Earnings per share available to Tenet Healthcare Corporation common shareholders: Basic $ 8.09 $ 4.31 Diluted $ 8.01 $ 4.27 Weighted average shares and dilutive securities outstanding (in thousands): Basic 86,801 94,242 Diluted 87,596 95,019 Expand

TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) March 31, December 31, 2026 2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,967 $ 2,883 Accounts receivable 2,605 2,565 Inventories of supplies, at cost 343 348 Assets held for sale 62 62 Other current assets 2,379 1,991 Total current assets 8,356 7,849 Investments and other assets 3,809 2,883 Deferred income taxes 84 84 Property and equipment, at cost, less accumulated depreciation and amortization 6,251 6,315 Goodwill 11,387 11,198 Other intangible assets, at cost, less accumulated amortization 1,316 1,348 Total assets $ 31,203 $ 29,677 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 81 $ 79 Accounts payable 1,339 1,360 Accrued compensation and benefits 854 858 Professional and general liability reserves 303 276 Accrued interest payable 256 81 Income tax payable 236 — Other current liabilities 3,083 1,809 Total current liabilities 6,152 4,463 Long-term debt, net of current portion 13,128 13,092 Professional and general liability reserves 938 951 Defined benefit plan obligations 243 245 Deferred income taxes 199 240 Other long-term liabilities 1,693 1,713 Total liabilities 22,353 20,704 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interests in equity of consolidated subsidiaries 2,137 2,956 Equity: Shareholders’ equity: Common stock 8 8 Additional paid-in capital 5,124 4,914 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (179 ) (181 ) Retained earnings 5,117 4,415 Common stock in treasury, at cost (5,256 ) (4,936 ) Total shareholders’ equity 4,814 4,220 Noncontrolling interests 1,899 1,797 Total equity 6,713 6,017 Total liabilities and equity $ 31,203 $ 29,677 Expand

TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in millions) 2026 2025 Net income $ 906 $ 622 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 229 206 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (40 ) 4 Stock-based compensation expense 25 21 Impairment and restructuring charges, and acquisition-related costs 24 19 Litigation and investigation costs 27 17 Net gains on sales, consolidation and deconsolidation of facilities (1 ) (22 ) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates, net of distributions received 29 5 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 5 6 Net gains from the sale of investments and long-lived assets (1 ) — Other items, net 2 2 Changes in cash from operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (28 ) (69 ) Inventories and other current assets 407 (108 ) Income taxes 259 132 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities (145 ) 24 Other long-term liabilities — (8 ) Payments for restructuring charges, acquisition-related costs, and litigation costs and settlements (57 ) (36 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,641 815 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (180 ) (173 ) Purchases of businesses or joint venture interests, net of cash acquired (121 ) (27 ) Proceeds from sales of facilities and other assets 2 11 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities and long-term investments 22 14 Purchases of marketable securities and long-term investments (26 ) (17 ) Other items, net (14 ) 5 Net cash used in investing activities (317 ) (187 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of borrowings (33 ) (32 ) Proceeds from borrowings 14 1 Repurchases of common stock (318 ) (348 ) Distributions paid to noncontrolling interests (197 ) (189 ) Proceeds from the sale of noncontrolling interests 6 11 Purchases of noncontrolling interests (549 ) (41 ) Repayments of advances from managed care payers — (11 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement, net of proceeds from shares issued under stock‑based compensation plans (86 ) (32 ) Other items, net (77 ) (7 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,240 ) (648 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 84 (20 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,883 3,019 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 2,967 $ 2,999 Supplemental disclosures: Interest paid, net of capitalized interest $ (24 ) $ (99 ) Income tax payments, net $ (8 ) $ (7 ) Expand

TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION SEGMENT REPORTING (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in millions) 2026 2025 Net operating revenues: Ambulatory Care $ 1,320 $ 1,194 Hospital Operations and Services 4,048 4,029 Total $ 5,368 $ 5,223 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates: Ambulatory Care $ 51 $ 54 Hospital Operations and Services — 2 Total $ 51 $ 56 Adjusted EBITDA: Ambulatory Care $ 484 $ 456 Hospital Operations and Services 678 707 Total $ 1,162 $ 1,163 Adjusted EBITDA margins: Ambulatory Care 36.7 % 38.2 % Hospital Operations and Services 16.7 % 17.5 % Total 21.6 % 22.3 % Capital expenditures: Ambulatory Care $ 32 $ 25 Hospital Operations and Services 148 148 Total $ 180 $ 173 Expand

TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION Additional Supplemental Non-GAAP disclosures Table #1 – Reconciliations of Net Income Available to Tenet Healthcare Corporation Common Shareholders to Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Shareholders (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2026 2025 Net income available to Tenet Healthcare Corporation common shareholders $ 702 $ 406 Less: Revenue from contract termination 413 — Impairment and restructuring charges, and acquisition-related costs (24 ) (19 ) Litigation and investigation costs (27 ) (17 ) Net gains on sales, consolidation and deconsolidation of facilities 1 22 Tax and noncontrolling interests impact of above items (83 ) 6 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders $ 422 $ 414 Diluted earnings per share $ 8.01 $ 4.27 Less: Revenue from contract termination 4.71 — Impairment and restructuring charges, and acquisition-related costs (0.27 ) (0.20 ) Litigation and investigation costs (0.31 ) (0.18 ) Net gains on sales, consolidation and deconsolidation of facilities 0.01 0.23 Tax and noncontrolling interests impact of above items (0.95 ) 0.06 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 4.82 $ 4.36 Weighted average basic shares outstanding (in thousands) 86,801 94,242 Weighted average dilutive shares outstanding (in thousands) 87,596 95,019 Expand

TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION Additional Supplemental Non-GAAP disclosures Table #2 – Reconciliations of Net Income Available to Tenet Healthcare Corporation Common Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in millions) 2026 2025 Net income available to Tenet Healthcare Corporation common shareholders $ 702 $ 406 Less: Net income available to noncontrolling interests (204 ) (216 ) Net income 906 622 Income tax expense (226 ) (143 ) Other non-operating income, net 41 26 Interest expense (205 ) (204 ) Operating income 1,296 943 Revenue from contract termination 413 — Depreciation and amortization (229 ) (206 ) Impairment and restructuring charges, and acquisition-related costs (24 ) (19 ) Litigation and investigation costs (27 ) (17 ) Net gains on sales, consolidation and deconsolidation of facilities 1 22 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,162 $ 1,163 Net operating revenues $ 5,368 $ 5,223 Net income available to Tenet Healthcare Corporation common shareholders as a % of net operating revenues 13.1 % 7.8 % Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net operating revenues (Adjusted EBITDA margin) 21.6 % 22.3 % Expand

TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION Additional Supplemental Non-GAAP disclosures Table #3 – Reconciliations of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in millions) 2026 2025 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,641 $ 815 Purchases of property and equipment (180 ) (173 ) Free cash flow $ 1,461 $ 642 Net cash used in investing activities $ (317 ) $ (187 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (1,240 ) $ (648 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,641 $ 815 Less: Payments for restructuring charges, acquisition-related costs, and litigation costs and settlements (57 ) (36 ) Cash received for contract termination 540 — Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities 1,158 851 Purchases of property and equipment (180 ) (173 ) Adjusted free cash flow $ 978 $ 678 Expand

TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION Additional Supplemental Non-GAAP disclosures Table #4 – Reconciliations of Outlook Net Income Available to Tenet Healthcare Corporation Common Shareholders to Outlook Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Shareholders (Unaudited) FY 2026 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Low High Net income available to Tenet Healthcare Corporation common shareholders $ 2,605 $ 2,840 Less: Revenue from contract termination 1,650 1,650 Impairment and restructuring charges, acquisition-related costs, and litigation costs and settlements(1) (100 ) (50 ) Tax and noncontrolling interests impact of above items (370 ) (385 ) Adjusted net income available to common shareholders $ 1,425 $ 1,625 Diluted earnings per share $ 29.94 $ 32.64 Less: Revenue from contract termination 18.96 18.96 Impairment and restructuring charges, acquisition-related costs, and litigation costs and settlements (1.15 ) (0.57 ) Tax and noncontrolling interests impact of above items (4.25 ) (4.43 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 16.38 $ 18.68 Weighted average dilutive shares outstanding (in thousands) 87,000 87,000 Expand

(1) The figures shown represent the Company's estimate for restructuring charges plus the actual year-to-date results for impairment and restructuring charges, acquisition-related costs, and litigation costs and settlements. The Company does not generally forecast impairment charges, acquisition-related costs, and litigation costs and settlements because it does not believe that it can forecast these items with sufficient accuracy since some of these items are indeterminable at the time the Company provides its financial Outlook. Expand

TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION Additional Supplemental Non-GAAP disclosures Table #5 – Reconciliations of Outlook Net Income Available to Tenet Healthcare Corporation Common Shareholders to Outlook Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) FY 2026 (Dollars in millions) Low High Net income available to Tenet Healthcare Corporation common shareholders $ 2,605 $ 2,840 Less: Net income available to noncontrolling interests (910 ) (960 ) Income tax expense (985 ) (1,060 ) Interest expense (810 ) (800 ) Other non-operating income, net 150 200 Impairment and restructuring charges, acquisition-related costs, and litigation costs and settlements(1) (100 ) (50 ) Depreciation and amortization (875 ) (925 ) Revenue from contract termination 1,650 1,650 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,485 $ 4,785 Net income available to Tenet Healthcare Corporation common shareholders $ 2,605 $ 2,840 Net operating revenues $ 21,500 $ 22,300 Net income available to Tenet Healthcare Corporation common shareholders as a % of net operating revenues 12.1 % 12.7 % Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net operating revenues (Adjusted EBITDA margin) 20.9 % 21.5 % Expand

(1) The figures shown represent the Company's estimate for restructuring charges plus the actual year-to-date results for impairment and restructuring charges, acquisition-related costs, and litigation costs and settlements. The Company does not generally forecast impairment charges, acquisition-related costs, and litigation costs and settlements because it does not believe that it can forecast these items with sufficient accuracy since some of these items are indeterminable at the time the Company provides its financial Outlook. Expand

TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION Additional Supplemental Non-GAAP disclosures Table #6 – Reconciliations of Outlook Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Outlook Free Cash Flow and Outlook Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Unaudited) FY 2026 (Dollars in millions) Low High Net cash provided by operating activities $ 3,640 $ 4,090 Purchases of property and equipment (700 ) (800 ) Free cash flow $ 2,940 $ 3,290 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 3,640 $ 4,090 Less: Payments for restructuring charges, acquisition-related costs and litigation costs and settlements(1) (100 ) (50 ) Cash received for contract termination 540 540 Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities 3,200 3,600 Purchases of property and equipment (700 ) (800 ) Adjusted free cash flow(2) $ 2,500 $ 2,800 Expand