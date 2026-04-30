BDO USA Named Official Partner of Juncos Hollinger Racing and INDY NXT Driver Alexander Koreiba

SPEEDWAY, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Juncos Hollinger Racing and INDY NXT driver Alexander Koreiba today announced a relationship with BDO USA, one of the nation’s leading accounting and advisory firms, naming the firm an official partner for the 2026 season.

“Performance is driven by precision, discipline, and smart decision-making,” said Ricardo Juncos, founder and co-owner of Juncos Hollinger Racing, whose teams have won two INDY NXT championships and five Indy PRO 2000 titles, alongside strong showings at the Daytona 24H and the 12 Hours of Sebring races in IMSA. “BDO brings the accounting and strategic advisory skills to support how we operate as a team and strengthen our long-term vision.”

This move expands BDO’s motorsport sponsorship portfolio to include open-wheel racing, creating new opportunities for its clients and stakeholders to engage in one of the sport’s most dynamic arenas. BDO’s entry into motorsports reflects the firm’s broader strategy to align its brand with excellence, innovation, and high-performance leadership.

“BDO works with senior leaders who need to make decisions confidently in fast-moving, high-stakes environments,” said Eskander Yavar, BDO National Managing Principal of Advisory. “That’s why this partnership with Alexander Koreiba and Juncos Hollinger Racing is such a natural fit. Their commitment to developing talent and advancing technical rigor mirrors the mindset we bring to helping organizations grow and compete at the highest levels.”

BDO and RF Health are sponsoring Koreiba’s No. 75 car as he embarks on his first INDY NXT by Firestone season with Juncos Hollinger Racing. “BDO is more than a logo on the car. They are a true advisory partner, and I look forward to working with them this season,” Koreiba said.

The INDY NXT by Firestone season continues with upcoming events on the 2026 schedule.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What does BDO USA do?

BDO USA is one of the nation’s leading accounting and advisory firms, providing accounting, tax, assurance, and advisory services for a diverse range of clients. BDO is an ESOP company and one of the top 10 accounting firms in the U.S., according to annual rankings by Accounting Today.

What is BDO doing with Juncos Hollinger Racing and Alexander Koreiba?

BDO is an Official Partner of Juncos Hollinger Racing and INDY NXT driver Alexander Koreiba for the 2026 season, bringing the accounting and strategic advisory skills to support the team while also hosting clients and guests at race events throughout the season.

Who is Juncos Hollinger Racing?

Juncos Hollinger Racing is a championship-winning motorsports team competing in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. The team fields two full-time entries while continuing its legacy in driver development with the return of INDY NXT by Firestone in 2026. Founded by Ricardo Juncos and co-owned with Brad Hollinger, the team has earned multiple Driver and Team Championships across every level it has competed in, highlighted by titles in INDY NXT and Indy Pro 2000. Based in Speedway, Indiana, JHR combines technical expertise with a commitment to developing the next generation of talent, playing a key role in shaping the future of North America open-wheel racing.

Who is Alexander Koreiba?

Alexander Koreiba is a 28-year-old open-wheel driver who is climbing the INDYCAR ladder with Juncos Hollinger Racing, following a successful stint in sports car racing. The Missouri native advanced through the Lucas Oil School of Racing into professional prototype competition. He won the 2024 HSR Prototype Challenge presented by the IMSA championship and competed in the IMSA Prototype Challenge.

What is INDY NXT by Firestone?

INDY NXT by Firestone is INDYCAR’s official development series, featuring emerging open-wheel racing talent competing on road courses, street circuits, and ovals.

About BDO USA

Our purpose is helping people thrive, every day. Together, we are focused on delivering exceptional and sustainable outcomes and value for our people, our clients, and our communities. BDO is proud to be an ESOP company, reflecting a culture that puts people first. BDO professionals provide assurance, tax, and advisory services for a diverse range of clients across the U.S. and in over 160 countries through our global organization.

BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO Member Firms. BDO USA, P.C., a Virginia professional corporation, is the U.S. member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. For more information, please visit: www.bdo.com.

About Juncos Hollinger Racing

Juncos Hollinger Racing is an Indianapolis-based motorsport team co-owned by founder Ricardo Juncos and Brad Hollinger. The team fields two entries in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the No. 76 JHR Chevrolet piloted by Rinus VeeKay and the No. 77 Goodheart Chevrolet piloted by Sting Ray Robb, in addition to the INDY NXT by Firestone Series with the No. 75 piloted by Alexander Koreiba and the No. 76 piloted by Ricardo Escoto. JHR has a rich history in U.S. motorsport, having won two INDY NXT championships (2015, 2017) and five Indy PRO 2000 titles (2010, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2020), as well as strong performances at the Daytona 24H and the 12 Hours of Sebring races in IMSA.