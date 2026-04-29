Lyft and United Launch First-Ever Pay With Miles Option for U.S. Rideshare

SAN FRANCISCO & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Lyft (Nasdaq: LYFT) and United Airlines (Nasdaq: UAL) announced the ability to pay with miles, a first-of-its-kind feature that allows MileagePlus® members to redeem miles directly in the Lyft app for eligible rides.* The launch marks the first time an airline loyalty program and rideshare platform have offered direct mile-to-ride redemption in the U.S. — giving travelers the flexibility to use their miles to cover their Lyft ride and flight.

Paying with miles is available today to all MileagePlus® members who have linked their Lyft and United accounts – joining MileagePlus is free, and linking your account is simple. The feature works across all eligible Lyft ride types, including everyday rides, airport trips, and premium options. Members can use miles to cover the full ride cost or split tenders with their preferred payment method if not enough miles are available to cover the full fare.

"Every ride should move you forward — in more ways than one," said Jordan Glassberg, VP of Partnerships and Loyalty at Lyft. "Pay with miles means that the miles you've earned on your last rideshare can help get you to your next one. We're proud to be the first rideshare platform to make this possible, and to deepen our relationship with a global leader like United to make the entire journey more rewarding."

"We’re giving MileagePlus members more ways to use their miles – whether it’s booking a United flight to a dream destination or traveling across town to meet up with friends through Lyft,” said Jarad Fisher, President of United MileagePlus. “Many MileagePlus members have already linked their account with Lyft, showing strong demand for earning miles and more flexible ways to engage with the MileagePlus program. Together with Lyft, we're expanding how and where members can use their miles – unlocking simple, flexible ways to redeem them across their daily lives, no matter how far they’re going."

How Pay with Miles Works

MileagePlus® members who link their Lyft accounts will find a new pay with miles option in the Lyft app when requesting a ride. Members can see how many miles will be redeemed before confirming their booking. After the finished ride, a receipt shows the miles redeemed and the amount deducted from the total ride cost.

A Collaboration That Goes Further

The pay with miles feature builds on the collaboration launch in November 2025, which introduced the ability for MileagePlus® members to earn miles on eligible Lyft rides. Members earn:

4 miles per $1 on pre-scheduled airport rides.

3 miles per $1 on Extra Comfort, Lyft Black, Black SUV, and on-demand airport rides.

2 miles per $1 on Standard, Priority Pickup, and XL rides within a company Business Profile.

1 mile per $1 on Standard, Priority Pickup, and XL rides.

New Lyft riders who link their MileagePlus® account, and complete two rides within 30 days will receive 1,000 bonus MileagePlus miles. MileagePlus is free to join and miles never expire.

With this feature, members can now both earn and redeem miles through Lyft — creating a full loyalty loop between ground and air travel that no other airline-rideshare collaboration offers.

For more information on the collaboration and instructions on how to link existing MileagePlus and Lyft accounts, visit united.com/lyft.

*Miles may be used toward the Ride cost of any rideshare mode; bikes and scooters are excluded. For full terms and conditions, visit here.

About Lyft

Whether it’s an everyday commute or a journey that changes everything, Lyft is driven by our purpose: to serve and connect. Founded in 2012, Lyft has grown into a global mobility platform offering a mix of rideshare, taxis, private hire vehicles, executive chauffeur services, car sharing, bikes, and scooters across six continents and thousands of cities. Millions of drivers have chosen to earn on billions of rides - helping to create a more connected world, with transportation options for everyone.

About United Airlines

At United, Good Leads The Way. With U.S. hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers and is now the largest airline in the world as measured by available seat miles. For more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".