MITER Foundation Partners with Woody Williams Foundation on Gold Star Families Memorial Monument Dedication on Pennsylvania State Capitol Grounds

HARRISBURG, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MITER Foundation, the charitable arm of MITER Brands, a family of leading window and door brands, recently sponsored and partnered with the Woody Williams Foundation on the dedication ceremony of the new Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on the Pennsylvania State Capitol Grounds.

"After meeting Woody and learning more about his life and the meaningful work he had been doing to honor families who have lost a loved one in service to our country, we were truly moved," said Gwen Mallon, MITER Foundation Specialist. Share

The monument is part of an ongoing initiative by the Woody Williams Foundation. In each ceremony, the foundation installs a two-sided black granite monument honoring families and relatives of servicemen and women who sacrificed their lives while serving in the military.

MITER Foundation first got involved with Woody Williams in January 2022. Through the nonprofit’s partnership with Veteran’s Airlift Command, MITER Foundation had the opportunity to fly Williams to a funeral for another serviceman.

“After meeting Woody and learning more about his life and the meaningful work he had been doing to honor families who have lost a loved one in service to our country, we were truly moved and knew we wanted to be a part of it,” said Gwen Mallon, MITER Foundation Specialist. “We reached out soon after that flight to explore bringing one to Harrisburg as there wasn’t yet a presence, and it’s incredibly special to see it come to life today and help carry his legacy on.”

On Thursday, April 23, a dedication ceremony took place for the newest monument installation on the Pennsylvania State Capitol Grounds in Harrisburg. The event included remarks from:

Timothy M. Schumacher, US Army (Ret) and President/CEO of the Woody Williams Foundation

Cherriney Kondor, President of the Central PA Chapter of American Gold Star Mothers, Inc.

Representative Joe Kerwin, 125th Legislative District

Senator Greg Rothman, 34th Senatorial District

Treasurer Stacy Garrity, Pennsylvania State Treasurer

Col. John Wenzel, Director of Joint Staff, Pennsylvania National Guard

Hon. Mike Pries, Dauphin County Commissioner (proclamation)

Hon. Reggie McNeil, Department of General Services Secretary

Chap. (Maj.) David Boyles, Pennsylvania National Guard

James McMahon, MITER Brands Chief Pilot

Additional event activities include the presentation of colors, the national anthem, the Pledge of Allegiance, a prayer, taps, and inviting Gold Star families to say their soldier’s name in remembrance. During the event, the Board of Commissioners also signed a proclamation declaring April 23 Gold Star Memorial Monument Day in Dauphin County.

“This monument represents the vast impact of the sacrifices made by our Veterans and Gold Star Families,” said Timothy M. Schumacher, US Army (Ret) and President/CEO of the Woody Williams Foundation. “It ensures that their legacies are remembered today and carried on through future generations.”

Initially, the Woody Williams Foundation’s primary goal was to establish a Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in Williams’ home state of West Virginia. Once that was completed, they began establishing monuments in as many communities as possible across all 50 states and U.S. territories. To date, 154 monuments have been installed in 50 states and one U.S. territory, with 48 monuments in progress.

Since 2022, MITER Foundation has donated nearly $100,000 to The Woody Williams Foundation’s efforts, before becoming a Gold Star Families Memorial Monument sponsor this year. Additionally, MITER Brands team members Bryan Dixon and Gwen Mallon serve as honorary board members for the Gold Star Family Memorial Monument and Woody Williams Foundation.

About MITER Foundation

In 2015, MITER Foundation™ was founded on the belief that we all have an obligation to help our fellow citizens. The foundation has committees at each of our locations that raise and donate funds for their local communities, as well as three noteworthy causes – heroes support, children’s well-being, and cancer support.

About The Woody Williams Foundation

The Woody Williams Foundation is a charitable 501(c)(3) organization that pursues specific endeavors and goals through the vision of Medal of Honor Recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams. The Foundation encourages, with the assistance of the American public and community leaders, establishing permanent Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments in communities throughout the United States, conducting Gold Star Families Outreach across the country, and providing Living Legacy scholarships to eligible Gold Star Family members.